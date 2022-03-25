Swiderski and Charlotte FC host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (2-2-0) vs. Charlotte FC (1-3-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +103, FC Cincinnati +259, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Charlotte takes the field for the fifth game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 7-4 through its first four games of MLS play.

Cincinnati went 4-22-8 overall last season while going 3-11-3 on the road. Cincinnati scored 37 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 74.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

Cincinnati: Allan Cruz (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), John Nelson (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press