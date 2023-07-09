Swiatek vs Bencic LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Swiatek vs Bencic LIVE!

Iga Swiatek continues her bid for a first Wimbledon title as she faces Belinda Bencic on Centre Court this afternoon. The world number one has already matched her best run at SW19, but will be eyeing much more as she looks to reach the second week.

Petra Martic was Swiatek’s toughest test so far, though the Pole dropped only seven games in that third-round match. With Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka beginning to hit top form, it is now Swiatek’s turn to make the latest statement of intent.

Bencic has never made it beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, but beat Swiatek when they met at the US Open two years ago and is certainly capable of causing the top seed big problems. The 26-year-old swept past Magda Linette in the previous round, having already knocked out Danielle Collins and Britain’s Katie Swan. Follow Swiatek vs Bencic LIVE wiith Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below!

Swiatek vs Bencic latest news

Start time: 4:30pm BST approx

How to watch: BBC Sport

Centre Court schedule

Good afternoon!

14:12 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic!

The world number one is back on Centre Court, looking to continue what has been a serene run at Wimbledon up to this point. Six sets played, six sets comfortably won.

Could be more of a test this afternoon though, with 14th seed Bencic in good form and certainly capable of causing Swiatek problems.

We’ll have all the latest build-up before full coverage of the match, which will follow Andrey Rublev vs Alexander Bublik on Centre Court. Stay with us!