Swiatek sweeps past Kenin to lift French Open crown

Teen queen Iga Swiatek has swept to her first Grand Slam title with a straight sets win over Sofia Kenin to claim the French Open in Paris.



Swiatek, the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam tournament, triumphed 6-4, 6-1 in 80 minutes.

Kenin, who won the Australian Open in January, entered the final on Saturday on Court Philippe Chatrier as the favourite. But the fourth seed made an atrocious start losing the first three games to the 19-year-old.

But the 21-year-old American recovered to 3-3 and looked to be the more composed as the pair entered the business end of the first set.

But she cracked and the world number 54, who had crushed the top seed Simona Halep 6-2, 6-1 in the last 16,was again ripping up the form book.

An exchange of serves opened up the second but after Swiatek had held for 2-1, Kenin took a medical time out.

Injury

She re-emerged three minutes later with heavy strapping to her left thigh and though clearly diminished she bluffed combativeness.

But she was ultimately powerless to trouble Swiatek who rampaged on pitiliessly without dropping another game.

“I’m so happy,” she told on-court interviewer Marion Bartoli. “I’m glad my family is here and I thank all the fans for cheering for me during the tournament. It has been amazing."

Swiatek was presented with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen by the 2000 champion Mary Pierce and along with a winner’s cheque of 1.6 million euros, she will enter the top 20 when the new world rankings are released on Monday.