Swiatek and Gauff zoom into last eight at French Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek and third seed Coco Gauff swept into the last eight at the French Open on Sunday with quickfire victories over Anastasia Potopova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto respectively.

Swiatek, 23, who is seeking a fourth singles crown at the tournament in five years, destroyed her Russian opponent 6-0, 6-0 in 40 minutes.

Gauff, 21, dispatched Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 in an hour.

"I was playing in a really solid and efficient way," said Swiatek. "And I didn't lose any points that I didn't need to. So I'm happy with the way I was disciplined and I just stuck to my tactics for the whole match."

Swiatek will meet the fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova after the Czech beat the unseeded Serb Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

Gauff, who lost to Swiatek in the 2021 final, will play the winner of the game between the eighth seed Ons Jabeur and the unseeded Dane Clara Tauson who is appearing in the last-16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

"Obviously it's going to be a tough match," said the 21-year-old Dane ahead of the clash on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"But I do think I have the qualities to beat her and play a good match against her. Obviously she's the favourite but I do think I can play some good tennis."



