Swiatek edges past Bencic into her first Wimbledon quarter-final

Top seed Iga Swiatek saved two match points on Sunday as she put down the challenge of 14th seed Belinda Benic to move into the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 22-year-old Pole won 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 after three hours and three minutes of pulsating action in front of an enthralled Centre Court crowd.

Bencic, also vying for a spot in the last eight for the time, fought off six break points - including two set points - during the opening set which she eventually claimed in the shootout seven points to four.

A peeved Swiatek shuffled off at the changeover for a toilet break to reassess. She emerged revitalised and claimed the Bencic serve at the start of the second set.

But the 26-year-old Swiss refused to roll over. She kept Swiatek within sight and muscled her way back to level at 3-3.

Serving to stay in the match, Swiatek confidently sprayed in a forehand winner and a third ace on her way to 5-5.

But when trying to level at 6-6, it was far more tentative. A glaring backhand error coughed up two match points. The first was saved when Bencic could not run down a forehand into the corner and the second was snuffed out via a a backhand winner to reach deuce. And she world number one took it to a tiebreak.

In an equally nervous tiebreak, the first five points went against serve to leave Swiatek 3-2 up. She snaffled the next four points to put the match on an equal footing two hours and 14 minutes into the contest.

Bencic got the first break point of the decider at 1-1 but could not exploit it as Swiatek nudged 2-1 ahead. And then 3-1 after Bencic served two double faults in a disastrous service game.

