Iga Swiatek eases to glory as focus turns to Rafael Nadal again – day 14 at the French Open
World No 1 Iga Swiatek swept to a second Roland Garros title with a commanding win over American teenager Coco Gauff.
The all-conquering 20-year-old from Poland won 6-1 6-3 for a 35th consecutive victory.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the French Open.
Picture of the day
Match of the day
🏆 CHAMPIONNE DE ROLAND-GARROS (x2) 🏆@iga_swiatek I #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/bSZLpoJkej
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022
Swiatek was a huge favourite going into the final and showed why with victory in an hour and eight minutes. But teenager Gauff put in a spirited display, especially at the start of the second set, to show there is plenty more to come from her.
Stat of the day
Shot of the day
Coming back 🔥#RolandGarros | @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/AtuOH8rcxp
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022
Gauff showed glimpses of the form that took her to the final, not least this savage backhand winner to get on the scoreboard.
Quote of the day
I wanted to say something to Ukraine, to stay strong, because the war is still there
Iga Swiatek
Valiant runner-up
Head up, @CocoGauff 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nQ9kw66jRP
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022
Gauff has played some incredible tennis this fortnight as well as charming everyone who she has come into contact with. Swiatek is simply a level above everyone else at the moment but her star will surely shine even brighter in the future.
Fancy seeing you here
*gasps in Polish* pic.twitter.com/IHu099AULT
— wta (@WTA) June 4, 2022
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski gave Swiatek a surprise when she went to celebrate with her team. Lewandowski knows a thing or two about lifting trophies and he was among the first to congratulate his compatriot.
Up next
Sunday is set 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/tDDpsvP01O
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2022
The men take centre stage on the final day of the tournament. Can Rafael Nadal make it a decimocuarto (14th) Roland Garros title? Or will eighth seed Casper Ruud collect his first Grand Slam crown?