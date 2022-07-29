He was ‘swerving’ on his scooter at a Florida Walmart. Then cops looked in his basket

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
Alan Diaz/AP file

A trip to the store had an unfortunate outcome for a shopper on the Space Coast of Florida.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Melbourne Police Department, officers responded to a local Walmart around 10 a.m. Sunday about an “intoxicated male on a motorized scooter.”

Officers encountered the shopper, later identified as Aaron Gregory, 39, “swerving” in the aisles, running into shelves and “creating a danger” to others, the report says.

Footage from the store’s security cameras showed the man zooming around, knocking into merchandise and nearly hitting people.

When the man finally put on the brakes, his open backpack in the scooter’s basket contained an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka that was “two-thirds missing,” according to the complaint.

The report goes on to say that Gregory had “glassy eyes” and “a distinct odor of alcohol emanating from his person.”

The cop tried to communicate with the man and get his ID, but Gregory was “unresponsive” and not answering questions. Due to his level of intoxication, he was taken to the MPD patrol vehicle via a stretcher.

READ MORE: Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

At the police station, Gregory was “barely able to stand” and refused field sobriety tests, the report said.

The shopper was placed under arrest, charged with DUI, disorderly intoxication and possession of open container and turned over to the Brevard County Jail where he was held in lieu of $3,000 bond.

