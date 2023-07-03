A sweltering but rainy Fourth of July? What to know about this week’s weather forecast

This Fourth of July, you might be planning on barbecuing with family and friends at home, going on a picnic or stepping out to enjoy a day at a South Florida beach. You might even be taking a short vacation.

Whatever the case, if you’ll be outdoors for extended periods of time, beware of the rain — and the increased risk of excessive heat. The National Weather Service in Miami is urging the public to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as a heat wave creeps from the Texas area to the southeast region of the country.

READ MORE: Will rain and heat in Miami stretch into Fourth of July weekend? What the forecast says

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the forecast of what you should expect for the week ahead, particularly if you’re traveling around the region for the Fourth of July.

Monday, the sun will be out though showers are expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. There’s a 70% chance of rain during the day and a 60% chance at night.

Tuesday — when many will be outdoor celebrating the Fourth of July — will be much like Monday, with the same chance for showers. It’s expected to mimic a 103 degree-day, though there should be light wind.

Wednesday’s forecast predicts a rain-heavy day, with chances at 80% chance for most of the afternoon and night.

Thursday will also likely feature downpours, just like a day earlier.

Friday, the sun’s rays will make a partial reappearance, though there’s a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. That figure is predicted to drop to 30% at night.

Saturday’s forecast shows a cut back on rain — with a 50% chance for showers. It’ll be sunny, and chances for storms should drop to 20% at night.

Sunday will be a break from heavy rain, with the forecast predicted to mirror the day before.