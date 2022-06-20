Tornado warning issued in Manitoba, seek shelter immediately

TORNADO WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

Gilbert Plains Mun. incl. Ashville, MB

At 7:27 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Doppler radar indicates a potential tornado southeast of Sifton, MB.

Tornadoes are dangerous and can create life-threatening situations. If threatening weather approaches take cover immediately, especially if you hear a roaring sound, see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, or flying debris.

Seek shelter indoors, ideally in a room on the lowest floor that is away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

A low-pressure system is igniting the severe storm potential throughout Sunday for parts of southeastern Alberta, but most of it will be focused on southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

A strong ridge of high pressure on Sunday is providing a lot of hot, unstable storm energy across the eastern Prairies as temperatures reach the mid-30s and humidex values sit in the 40s in southern Manitoba.

prairies Risk Updated

These regions are likely to see severe storms pop up, including the threat of supercells and squall lines. There is also the risk of one or two tornadoes near the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border late afternoon into the early evening.

The other possible storm hazards include strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

WIDESPREAD HEAT WARNINGS IN EFFECT SUNDAY

In addition to the thunderstorm threat Sunday, high heat and tropical humidity will continue for extreme southern Saskatchewan and much of Manitoba.

Southern Manitoba will see mid-30°C heat with humidex values into the mid-40s. Winnipeg Airport (YWG) reached a high of 36.9°C on Sunday, which is the fifth warmest June temperature on record since 1873.

PRTEMPSUN

Heat warnings are in effect across Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba, along with special weather statements. "Extreme heat affects everyone," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the heat warning.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."

HeatSafety

THIS WEEK: SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL LINGERS

Much cooler conditions are expected on Monday for Saskatchewan as the heat subsides. However, the intense heat hangs on in southeastern Manitoba.

The potential for active weather will continue this upcoming week. While we do not expect a major or organized low-pressure system like what we saw last week, numerous rounds of widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible.

riskmon

On Monday, the storm potential will cover most of the Prairies, but the threat of severe weather will encompass southern areas of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as northwestern Ontario. The severe storms that develop will be scattered and could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The rain will be highly beneficial for replenishing the groundwater in western areas that were experiencing a drought. Forecasters are also keeping an eye on the risk of more localized flooding.

Be sure to check back for updates this weekend as we continue to fine tune the forecast details on the storm timing and severity.