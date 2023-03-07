SweetWater Brewing Company Introduces New West Coast Style India Pale Ale

Tilray Brands, Inc.

A Flash Back to SweetWater’s West Coast Roots, Gone Trippin’ Is the Newest Addition to Its Year-Round Lineup

Pictured on the left, the new 12-pack of 12oz cans, and to the right, the new 6-pack of 12oz cans featuring the new SweetWater Gone Trippin' branding.

ATLANTA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer and the 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., announces the launch of Gone Trippin’, a West Coast Style India Pale Ale (IPA) that pays tribute to the bold, hoppy beers SweetWater brought to the South more than 25 years ago. Gone Trippin’ is now available nationally year-round on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.



Gone Trippin’ (7% alcohol by volume (ABV)) is assertively hopped with Cascade, Centennial, Crystal, Chinook and Citra varieties. This array of quintessential West Coast hops delivers bitter notes accompanied by pine, citrus and floral aromas that are well balanced by a malty backbone and refreshingly dry finish.

“We crafted this beer as a celebration of the long trip that's taken us from the West Coast to the Southeast and back again — with many stops in Colorado. We've Gone Fishin' and Gone Phishin' for years, and now we're Gone Trippin'. We're getting back to our roots and absolutely stoked to release this hoppy love letter to Cali, wrapped in a funky tie dyed can,” said Nick Nock, SweetWater’s head brewer. “Gone Trippin’ is a big, yet easy drinking beer that’s incredibly balanced. It’s perfectly bitter, it’s hoppy, but it’s also rounded out with a malty sweetness.”

Gone Trippin’ is now flowing at SweetWater’s flagship taprooms in Atlanta and Fort Collins, Colorado. It’s also available in cans across Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia at select retailers, including Total Wine & More, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Ingles, Publix, and Lowes Food. Distribution will expand to additional states later this year.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

To learn about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com or follow along @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact Senior Account Manager Chris Hong at christopher.hong@rygr.us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44e93105-fca7-4068-8c47-29a512c0ee68



