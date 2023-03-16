SweetWater Brewing Company Brings Back Popular Triple Tail Tropical India Pale Ale

The Fruity, Refreshing Ale is The Perfect Beer for The Spring Season

SweetWater's Most Requested Triple Tail IPA Returns for Spring 2023

ATLANTA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, Atlanta’s craft beer trailblazer and 10th largest craft brewer in the U.S., announces the return of its popular Triple Tail Tropical India Pale Ale (IPA), which is now returning for a limited time as part of SweetWater’s spring seasonal lineup.

“Since last fall, we’ve re-introduced beers to our seasonal lineups that our customers have really missed, and Triple Tail IPA has been the most requested for us to bring back. With the weather warming up, we know craft drinkers will appreciate this super tasty tropical IPA, which is a fruity and refreshing blast that’s perfect for the beach, boat, music festivals, or any occasion when you need a cold beer to cool down,” says Nick Nock, SweetWater’s head brewer.

Loaded with triple dry hop additions of Mosaic, Denali and Waimea hops, Triple Tail (5.5% alcohol by volume) delivers a fruity hop burst of tangerine, papaya, and pineapple notes with a clean bitterness and fluffy, fragrant head.

Triple Tail is now flowing at SweetWater’s flagship taprooms in Atlanta and Fort Collins, Colorado. It’s also available in 12-ounce cans in Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina and Pennsylvania at select retailers, including Kroger, Publix, Target, Total Wine & More and Trader Joes. Triple Tail IPA is available in both stand-alone six packs and SweetWater’s Seasonal IPA Variety Pack, which also includes SweetWater’s new Gone Trippin West Coast Style IPA, IPA and H.A.Z.Y. Double IPA.

About SweetWater Brewing
One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 10th largest craft brewery in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew across all socials.

To learn more about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com or follow along @Tilray across all socials.

Forward-Looking Statements  
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

SweetWater Media:
Chris Hong
christopher.hong@rygr.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60f8cb0-368f-4275-85e0-a7ba103ad308


