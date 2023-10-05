The Sweetest Photos of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Friendship Over the Years

Through it all, the talented besties have stayed tight since they first clicked in back in 2008

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have proved that their bond is unbreakable.

The talented twosome first met when they were both dating Jonas Brothers in 2008, and it was a BFF match made in heaven. Even Though neither couple lasted (Swift dated Joe Jonas, while Gomez dated Nick Jonas), the girls stayed by each other's side.

From red carpet appearances to sweet selfies at home, it's clear this duo will never go out of style. See some of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's sweetest photos together from their years-long friendship.

Friends Forever

Swift won big at the 2023 VMAs, and the "Single Soon" singer — who also nabbed a moon person statuette that night — was there to cheer on her bestie the entire time. Later, Gomez posted a photo of the two meeting up in full glam and joked on her Instagram Story, “She looks stunning I look constipated."



Soul Sisters

They've been each other's award show dates, shoulders to cry on and strongest supporters. During an Instagram Live in 2018, Gomez said she and Swift are like family.

"Taylor's awesome. I love her. She's amazing," the Rare Beauty founder continued, "I talked to her today. She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything."

Mirror Image

Swift shared a similar sentiment a few years earlier, when she wished Selena a happy birthday on social media and shared an adorable snap of them posing like mermaids.

“Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I’ve ever had to a sister, @selenagomez!!” Swift wrote.

Rooting for Each Other

Swift and Gomez have even scored some of their big wins at each other's sides. At the 2011 People's Choice Awards, the talented women won in music categories — with Gomez nabbing best breakout artist and Swift taking home best country artist.

Nice to Have a Friend

In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, the actress shared that the "All Too Well" singer is her go-to for all things advice.

"If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers," said Gomez, who is two-and-a-half years Swift's junior. "And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."

Sharing the Stage

Swifties got an exciting surprise in 2011 when the Only Murders in the Building star stepped out to perform with Swift on her Speak Now tour. The songstresses performed Gomez's self-love anthem "Who Says" for thousands of fans at Madison Square Garden.

Another Concert Cameo

After making an appearance in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video off her album 1989, Gomez also joined her bestie for a guest performance on the 1989 World Tour. They belted Gomez's hit "Good For You" in coordinating black-and-white outfits for fans in L.A.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum gushed about the experience on Instagram.

"After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE!" she wrote after the performance. "I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife"

Big Reputations

But two performances just weren't enough. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer joined Swift on stage again on her Reputation stadium tour. This time, they duetted Gomez's "Hands to Myself," for fans in Pasadena, California.

Got Your Back

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine, Swift opened up about the value of her decades-long friendship with the Emmy-nominated actress.

"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," the Grammy winner said in the 2020 article. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Milestones Together

The A-listers celebrated Gomez's 30th birthday together in a sweet and intimate setting. The birthday girl shared two photos of the duo sitting at a table together on Instagram. "30, nerdy and worthy," Gomez wrote on Instagram.

Holiday Fun

In July 2023, Swift celebrated the Fourth of July with some of her closest pals, including Gomez and the Haim sisters. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift captioned a series of photos and polaroids of the group posted just a few days after she released Speak Now (Taylor's Version).



Hanging at Home

In 2021, Gomez gave her Instagram followers a peek into her adoring friendship with Swift. "Kinda missin this one," wrote the Hotel Transylvania voice actress alongside selfies with one of Swift's cats.

Sweet Selfies

This duo loves a good selfie — or two! Gomez shared two photos of her and the "Anti-Hero" singer at an outdoor dinner. The hitmakers smile together in the first photo, while the second slide sees Swift planting a kiss on her friend's face.

“Thas my best frien -she a real bad,” Gomez captioned her Instagram post with the opening lyrics to Doja Cat and Saweetie’s 2021 hit “Best Friend.”

