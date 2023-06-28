The Sweetest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 4 Kids

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced they had welcomed baby No. 4 via surrogate on June 28

john legend/instagram John Legend poses with his four kids: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have expanded their family!

The Cravings cookbook author and EGOT winner announced on June 28 that just five months after welcoming baby Esti, they were now a family of six with the addition of a son, who they welcomed via surrogate.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen wrote on Instagram, referencing their surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

In the post, Teigen shared that she "always wanted four children" and that with the addition of Wren, "our hearts, and our home, are officially full."

Now, as a family of six, take a look at the cutest photos of Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren!

Gather Around

john legend/instagram John Legend and his four children: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren

In late June, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that their family had expanded after welcoming baby No. 4 via surrogate. The proud parents shared their excitement on social media with Legend posting a series of shots including this one with all four kids along with the caption: "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Big sis Luna, 7, was seen with one leg up and the air, holding up the number four on both of her hands.

Meet Wren!

Instagram/chrissyteigen John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's new baby boy, Wren

Wren Alexander Stephens, who was named in part for the woman who carried him, was born on Monday, June 19.

Baby Makes Six

Instagram/chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their new son, Wren.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," Teigen wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to the couple's son Jack, who they lost at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

Lots of Love

John Legend/instagram John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate Valentine's Day with their three kids

Baby Wren was born just five months after his older sister, Esti, who was adorably on-theme for Valentine's Day along with her older siblings and parents.

Family Time

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with their three kids: Luna, Miles and Esti

The family of four looked as cute as could be in this photo of Mom and Dad snuggled up with their three little ones as big sister Luna holds baby Esti.

Welcome, Esti!

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Luna and Miles hold their little sister, Esti

Luna and Miles, now 4, couldn't get enough of their little sister in this sweet snapshot captured shortly after Esti was born in January 2023.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen wrote when introducing her little one to the world. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Baby Kisses

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen holds her daughter, Esti

Mom cozied up in a fluffy robe as she shared this sweet moment with baby Esti.

Up, Up and Away!

John Legend Instagram John Legend carries his daughter, Luna

Dad and daughter were all smiles as Legend took his eldest for a ride on his shoulders.

Bring the Kids to Work

John Legend poses with his kids Luna and Miles at 'The Voice'

Little Luna showed who's boss in this hilarious photo captured from the set of The Voice as she placed her hand over dad's mouth while Miles looked calm and collected sitting on Legend's lap.

Along for the Ride

john legend/ instagram John Legend's kids, Luna and Miles, hold on to their dad's legs

In celebration of Legend's 43rd birthday, the singer shared a series of photos of Luna and Miles celebrating their dad's big day including this sweet shot of them clinging on to his legs.

"Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Legend wrote.



Twinning

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram John Legend poses with his kids, Luna and Miles

For a family beach outing, Legend sported crab-printed swim trunks which matched perfectly to Miles' pint-sized version — aww!

Here Comes the Sun

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen lays down with her son, Miles

In this adorable photo, Teigen shared a quiet moment with Miles as the two cuddled up by the water.

Hello, Big Sister

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids, Luna and Miles.

Now, Luna has plenty of practice being a big sister, but it wasn't so long ago that it was just her and Miles!

