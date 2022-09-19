Sweeteners Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 157.7 Billion at a 3.8% CAGR by 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The sweeteners market in US is expected to register a 12.4% CAGR through the forecast years. China sweeteners market is projected to grow at a rate of nearly 24% over the forecasted period. France has Europe's second-largest organic food and beverage market. France Sweeteners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the projected timeline

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the sweetener market analysis report the global market share is around US$ 108.6 Billion in the current year 2022. The global sweetener market share is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.8% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 157.7 Billion by the end of 2032.

Sugar alternatives is utilized as a low-calorie food supplement due to its low glycemic index because it doesn't assess after-meal insulin levels. A wide range of items, including dairy, bread, and medications, are nowadays using alternative sweeteners, which are produced from a variety of natural and synthetic ingredients. Because people are consuming more nutritious and low-calorie meals and beverages, the market for sugar substitutes is anticipated to grow at a positive rate through the following years.

The sweetener market size has grown significantly in these years as a result of ongoing developments and its novel applications in the food industry, including developments in dairy products and bread goods. Alternative sweeteners like stevia sugar offer a variety of benefits, including sweetness, flavor, and affordable nutrition and mixing abilities making it the most sought after product segment in the said market. Due to growing consumer demand for calorie-reduced and healthier foods and beverages, the world's largest market for sweeteners is predicted to expand during the projected period.

In addition to its sweetening properties, sweeteners like monk fruit extract, agave syrup helps keep products fresh by reducing the temperature, retaining moisture in bran cereals and breakfast bars, enhancing fruit and spice flavors, promoting surface browning, and providing ferment ability. Ultimately, this massive advantage of natural sweeteners has spurred the entire value chain to develop global sweetener market, as well as new product launches from foreign competitors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global sweetener market is expanding as a result of the rising number of obese, overweight, and diabetic people in all major economies.

  • China sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% over the next ten years. China is a major exporter of stevia products all over the world.

  • France Sweeteners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% over the next ten years and demand for organic stevia is increasing at the highest rates.

  • The diet soft drink sector dominates the sugar substitute market, with aspartame emerging as the most popular sweetener.

  • Among the eleven steviol glycosides, stevioside and rebaudioside A are the two most abundant and dominant sub-segments of the sweetener market.

  • Consumption of natural sweeteners is also apparent in the food and beverage industry, which is always innovating and developing newer things, including natural sweeteners and other products.

“One of the primary forces driving the expansion of the high-fructose corn syrup industry is the rising popularity of fast and processed foods, such as sugar-based prepared foods, snacks, and frozen dinners. The need for packaged and processed food is growing in both the developed and developing countries, which could increase the demand for food packaging and sugar manufacturing solutions, driving up the demand for high-fructose corn syrup in food and beverage applications all over the world.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are concentrating on cost reduction in order to increase productivity and market share in the global market for novel sweeteners and artificial sweeteners because there are few customers and sellers. Furthermore, for non-sugar and low-calorie sweeteners, the extraction procedure is standard. Companies in the worldwide sweetener sector have patented extraction technology for the same reason. This is supported by government regulations that are stringent due to public health concerns.

Some of the prominent sweetener market players include Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Castelo Alimentos S/A, Aspall Cyder Ltd, White house foods, Spectrum Organic Products, LLC, Higher Nature Limited., Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc., The Kraft Heinz company, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Solana Gold Organics, Amfac, Inc.(American Garden), Mautner Markhof Feinkost GmbH, GNC holdings inc, Eden Foods, Inc., Pompeian, Inc., NutraMarks, Inc., Eden Nuganics, Viva Naturals, and Health Connection Wholefoods among others.

Recent Developments in the Sweetener Market

  • Tate & Lyle and Codexis have agreed to extend their cooperation through 2021 in order to improve the manufacturing of Tate & Lyle's newest sweetener, TASTEVA M Stevia Sweetener.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the Sweeteners market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Nature (Organic, Conventional) By Product Type (Sucrose, Natural Sweeteners, Artificial Sweeteners, Novel Sweeteners, and Sugar Alcohol) by Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Other Applications) by Form: Powder, Liquid, and Crystals), across seven major regions of the world.

