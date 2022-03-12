Sweeten your veggies with these 5 candied vegetable recipes

Credit: veggiekins/TikTok

Candied vegetables are a creative and fun way to transform veggies into a sweet snack. Perfect for celebratory occasions, candied vegetables are a surefire crowd-pleaser. And TikTok chefs are giving all sorts of vegetables the sweet treatment. If you’re looking for the ultimate combination of sweet and savory, here are five candied vegetable recipes that are “un-beet-able!”

Candied carrots are a popular holiday recipe you’ll want to eat year-round! Start by peeling and cross-cutting a few carrots. Next, add the carrots to a pan with water, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, nutmeg and dried parsley before cooking on low. Continue to stir the carrots while cooking until they brown and the sugar and butter caramelize. After cooking, transfer the carrots to a bowl and enjoy!

Candied Brussels sprouts are a great way to incorporate the superfood into your meal rotation. This recipe involves chopped Brussels sprouts cooked with chopped bacon and powdered monk fruit sweetener. After cooking, transfer the Brussels sprouts to a baking sheet, and season with pepper and parmesan cheese before baking at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, these candied sweet potatoes are a South Korean staple. Begin by chopping a Korean or Japanese sweet potato into cubes. Next, add the sweet potato cubes to a bowl along with some oil and salt before popping them in the oven. After baking, add the potatoes to a pan with a candy coating made from heated oil and sugar. Transfer the candied potatoes to a nonstick baking sheet before topping them with some salt and black sesame seeds.

Put those chili peppers to work with this recipe! Start by adding apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic powder to a pot and cook until it comes to a boil. Next, reduce the heat to a simmer. Then add chopped chili peppers to the mix. After cooking, transfer the chili peppers to resealable jars. Then cook the remaining sauce for a few minutes so it thickens. Finally, top the jarred peppers with the syrup before serving.

Whether on their own or part of a dish, candied yams are super delish. First, peel and chop a few yams. Next, add the chopped yams to a pot with water, sugar, nutmeg, apple pie spice, vanilla extract, cake batter flavoring, butter and honey. Cover the pot with a lid, and let the ingredients boil for 20 minutes. Then remove the lid, and add cinnamon before letting everything boil for another 20 to 25 minutes before serving.

