Sweeten your veggies with these 5 candied vegetable recipes

In The Know
·3 min read
Credit: veggiekins/TikTok
Credit: veggiekins/TikTok

Candied vegetables are a creative and fun way to transform veggies into a sweet snack. Perfect for celebratory occasions, candied vegetables are a surefire crowd-pleaser. And TikTok chefs are giving all sorts of vegetables the sweet treatment. If you’re looking for the ultimate combination of sweet and savory, here are five candied vegetable recipes that are “un-beet-able!”

1. Sweet candied carrots

@justlikegranny

Homemade Vintage Southern Holiday Sweet Candied Carrots, Easy Comfort Food Recipe #cooking #southernfood #candied #carrots #countrycookin #holiday

♬ I’m A Honky Tonk Girl – Loretta Lynn

Candied carrots are a popular holiday recipe you’ll want to eat year-round! Start by peeling and cross-cutting a few carrots. Next, add the carrots to a pan with water, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, nutmeg and dried parsley before cooking on low. Continue to stir the carrots while cooking until they brown and the sugar and butter caramelize. After cooking, transfer the carrots to a bowl and enjoy!

2. Roasted candied Brussels sprouts

@eatwithalexa

Candied roasted Brussels sprouts #keto #ShowUpShowOff #foodie #weightloss #ketorecipes #delicious #yummy #lowcarb #brusselsprouts #bacon #healthy #yum

♬ Taste – Tyga

Candied Brussels sprouts are a great way to incorporate the superfood into your meal rotation. This recipe involves chopped Brussels sprouts cooked with chopped bacon and powdered monk fruit sweetener. After cooking, transfer the Brussels sprouts to a baking sheet, and season with pepper and parmesan cheese before baking at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

3. Korean candied sweet potatoes

@veggiekins

He likes potatoes 😗🥔 more potatoes @sad_papi #vegan #gfdf #tiktokrecipes #cookingtiktok #veganrecipes #foodontiktok #comfortfood

♬ Egyptian Pools – Jinsang

Crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside, these candied sweet potatoes are a South Korean staple. Begin by chopping a Korean or Japanese sweet potato into cubes. Next, add the sweet potato cubes to a bowl along with some oil and salt before popping them in the oven. After baking, add the potatoes to a pan with a candy coating made from heated oil and sugar. Transfer the candied potatoes to a nonstick baking sheet before topping them with some salt and black sesame seeds.

4. Candied chili peppers

@mothandflameboutique

How to make candied peppers! #GhostPhotoshoot #QuickRecipes #fyp #cookingtiktok #cottagecore #cottagecorerecipes

♬ Food – Densky9

Put those chili peppers to work with this recipe! Start by adding apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic powder to a pot and cook until it comes to a boil. Next, reduce the heat to a simmer. Then add chopped chili peppers to the mix. After cooking, transfer the chili peppers to resealable jars. Then cook the remaining sauce for a few minutes so it thickens. Finally, top the jarred peppers with the syrup before serving.

5. Candied yams

@souledout_chef

Freaky Deaky Candied Yams 🍠 #fyp #yams #candiedyams #holidaycooking #thanksgiving #foryou #tiktokchef

♬ original sound – souledout_chef

Whether on their own or part of a dish, candied yams are super delish. First, peel and chop a few yams. Next, add the chopped yams to a pot with water, sugar, nutmeg, apple pie spice, vanilla extract, cake batter flavoring, butter and honey. Cover the pot with a lid, and let the ingredients boil for 20 minutes. Then remove the lid, and add cinnamon before letting everything boil for another 20 to 25 minutes before serving.

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you liked this article, check out these vegan soul food recipes!

The post Sweeten your veggies with these 5 candied vegetable recipes appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

A simple how-to guide for starting your business

13 bizarre Amazon cooking tools actually worth the splurge

The best deals under $50 to shop at Nordstrom Rack this weekend — but they definitely won't last long!

Copycat recipes of popular childhood snacks boost nostalgia factor on TikTok

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Love Is Blind 's Deepti Vempati 'Doesn't Fault' Ex-Fiancé Shake for Not Finding Her Physically Attractive

    The reality star didn't meet the one on the hit Netflix series, but she tells the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she found a "best friend" in castmate Kyle Abrams and has athletes blowing up her DMs

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!