The 'Sweet' Way Andrew Garfield's 'Spider Brothers' Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire Showed Support After Oscar Nod

sm

Andrew Garfield has a couple of names to add to his potential acceptance speech.

After receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in Tick, Tick… Boom!, the Golden Globe winner, 38, was met with some celebratory text messages from his Spider-Man: No Way Home costars, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

"I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet," Garfield said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. "The Spider brothers are in action today and they've been very, very supportive. It's very lovely."

RELATED: Tom Holland Reveals His One 'Regret' of Taking on Spider-Man Role After Andrew Garfield

Garfield appeared alongside Maguire, 46, and Holland, 25, in the recently-premiered No Way Home, reprising his role as the web-slinger for an explosive cameo that was kept top-secret until its premiere in December.

He portrays late Rent lyricist and playwright Jonathan Larson in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed Tick, Tick… Boom!.

Andrew Garfield; Tom Holland

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland

The British actor hasn't ruled out a return to the Spider-Man franchise, admitting last month on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he "would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom," adding: "That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy."

"I am definitely open to that," Garfield added. "It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holland has also expressed his "full support" for another installment of the superhero franchise starring Garfield. "I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3," he told Comicbook.com this month.

RELATED VIDEO: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on Playing Spider-Man: It's "An Extension of My Childhood Dreams"

"I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back," Holland added.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.