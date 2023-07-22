Sweet victory: Comeback effort fuels title win for Columbia City Golf champion

After the first 10 holes of the Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Golf Championship on Thursday, defending champion Patrick Stephenson stood at 4-over par and on the verge of shooting himself out of the tournament at Spring Valley Country Club.

By Saturday afternoon, he had roared away from the field and hoisted the championship trophy for the second straight year.

Coming back “makes this one sweeter,” Stephenson said. “It’s always a lot of fun to win, and winning like this is special.”

He responded to his 4-over dilemma with a birdie and an eagle on the next two holes to right the ship and eventually won by five strokes at 9-under-par 207.

“I’m big in faith and asked for help to enjoy the moment and play to the best of my ability,” said Stephenson, who works for Lourie Life and Health Insurance.

He finished the first round at 1-over 73, then took command with 7-under 65 on Friday and completed his conquest with a 3-under 69 on Saturday.

After his 4-over start, he played the final 44 holes in 13-under par. But his romp toward the finish line tightened with five holes to play, thanks to Luke Sullivan’s three consecutive birdies coupled with Stephenson’s bogey.

His five-stroke lead had dwindled to two, but Sullivan’s tee shot on the par-4 14th flew right into a marshy area and could not be found. The former A.C. Flora High standout re-teed, made double bogey and Stephenson picked up a stroke despite a three-putt bogey.

“I missed two short putts and was leaking oil,” the champion said.

Then, he curled in a 60-foot putt for birdie on the par-3 16th to regain command and birdied the last to stretch his final advantage to five.

The former East Carolina University player now has won the city title in his only two tries. After moving to Columbia two years ago, the lefthander who hones his game at the Spur at Northwoods captured the 2022 city title on his home course.

Sullivan finished second at 4-under 212 with a final 69 and John Obrien, who began the final round three shots off the pace, struggled with his putter and slipped into a tie for third with David Dargan and Matthew Hutto at 215.

The senior division represented a flashback to years past. Steve Liebler, who won the amateur title 11 times, captured the competition for players 55 and older in a one-hole playoff over Danny Sullivan.

After the pair tied at 4-over 220, Liebler parred a par-3 16th to prevail. Sullivan’s tee ball found a bunker and he could not salvage par.

Bob Edens, with a 5-over 221, edged Gus Sylvan by a shot in the super-senior division (65 and older); Rohan Allwood won the professional competition by a stroke over Burke Cromer; and James Sullivan, Luke Sullivan’s younger brother, claimed the junior title.

Midlands Chevy Dealers Scores

Amateur Division

Patrick Stephenson ..... 73-65-69—207

Luke Sullivan ..... 72-71-69—212

John Obrien ..... 70-71-74—215

David Dargan ..... 68-77-70—215

Matthew Hutto ..... 71-75-69—215

Eddie Hargett ..... 72-74-72—218

Drake Cassidy ..... 74-71-74—219

Lee Gronkiewicz ..... 72-75-73—220

Robert Dargan ..... 72-75-74—221

Brian Lee ..... 77-73-71—221

Spencer Skiff ..... 75-76-70—221

Jarrett Grimes ..... 71-77-74—222

Jonathan Strauss ..... 77-71-75—223

Timmy Smith ..... 76-76-71—223

Scott Sullivan ..... 75-73-77—225

Blake Vaughn ..... 74-75-78—227

Cole Krantz ..... 77-75-75—227

John Weiss ..... 76-78-74—228

Donald Taylor ..... 75-80-73—228

Gilbert Jacobs ..... 74-78-77—229

Steve Paley ..... 75-79-76—230

Chase Sturkie ..... 77-78-75—230

Steve Peterson ..... 76-77-79—232

Patrick Talledo ..... 76-78-78—232

Harrison Long ..... 78-77-78—233

Guy Buffum ..... 74-82-77—233

James Sullivan ..... 76-78-81—235

Scott Mudger ..... 80-76-82—238

Griffin Patterson ..... 80-78-82—240

Bryan Mitchell ..... 79-78-86—243

Senior Division

X=won championship in playoff

X-Steve Liebler ..... 71-75-74—220

Dan Sullivan ..... 73-72-75—220

Hueng Kim ..... 71-76-75—222

Brad Krapfel ..... 75-77-71—223

Tim Tester ..... 72-76-79—227

David Lovit ..... 75-75-78—228

David Collins ..... 80-76-73—229

Tim Eich ..... 77-76-81—234

Herman Belton ..... 83-74-77—234

Leon Gurevitch ..... 77-80-81—238

John Sullivan ..... 79-81-83—243

Danny Stubbs ..... 81-80-86—247

Super Senior Division