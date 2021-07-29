‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth is returning for a second season.

This comes after the fantasy drama pulled in 60M viewers in its first four weeks after its June 4 launch, putting it at number six in the streamer’s list of most-watched English-language original series, ahead of Emily in Paris, and just below The Queen’s Gambit.

The series, which will return for another eight-part run, is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire.

It follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery) — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

It also stars Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Jim Mickle returns as showrunner, writer, director and exec producer. It is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television with Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell exec producing alongside Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore returns as producer with Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joining as an co-executive producer.

Mickle said, “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

