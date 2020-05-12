‘Sweet Tooth’: Netflix Gives Series Order To Team Downey’s DC Comics Adaptation Starring Christian Convery & James Brolin

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has handed a series pick-up to Sweet Tooth, a drama based on characters created for DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire. The project hails from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey, Hap and Leonard co-creator Jim Mickle, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and Warner Bros. TV.

Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) star with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

The streamer has ordered eight, one-hour episodes. The project was previously handed a pilot order by Hulu in 2018 but the project did not go forward there.

Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Mickle and Schwartz will write, exec produce and co-showrun, with Mickle also acting as a director. Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell will also exec produce alongside Linda Moran and Evan Moore producing. It is being produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This marks the latest series project based on a DC Comics Vertigo property. Previous adaptations have included The CW’s iZombie, Lucifer and AMC’s Preacher.

