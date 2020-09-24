The sweet story behind Kate Middleton's new necklace

From Cosmopolitan

Kate Middleton recently debuted a beautiful gold necklace on an outing to Battersea Park, and naturally, royal fans launched into detective mode to find it.

On the socially-distanced park visit, Kate styled her favourite pink M&S suit trousers (there's still a similar dupe in stock, btw) with a white tee, white Superga trainers, and the pretty new necklace in question.

The dainty necklace consists of a thin gold chain with three circular pendants hanging from it. And the best part? The pendants are stamped with the initials G,C, and L, one for each of her children. How sweet is that?

The piece was a gift from jewellery brand All The Falling Stars, who confirmed in an Instagram post, 'A special personalised version of this necklace was gifted to the Duchess of Cambridge on one of her official visits in Galway earlier this year, with her children’s initials stamped on each disc.' Aw!









Kate's Galway visit was back in March, but with less Royal outings due to COVID restrictions, this is the first time fans have glimpsed the necklace. The piece quickly sold out (no surprise there), but you can still backorder the item, and even get it personalised, after much customer demand. It retails for £99.85 and is made in 14k gold, with an 18-inch chain that can be altered if requested. That's at least one family Christmas present sorted for this year, then...

