The best blenders for 2020

A solid blender makes all the difference in the kitchen. A go-to for sauces, smoothies, purees, and other meal needs, a quality blender can help whip, pulverize, and portion the necessary ingredients for your next entree. It should also do so quietly and efficiently. High-end or budget, you can find the perfect blender for your needs. From the personal models, which whip up small batches in a to-go cup, to versatile all-around units, there’s something for everyone on our list. But make sure you know the differences between blenders and food processors before you buy.

Blendtec Designer Series

The best overall

Sure, there are fancier blenders out there, but few people want or need to spend their entire paycheck on a glorified smoothie and protein shake machine. Thankfully, Blendtec’s Designer Series offers a ton of awesome features and add-ons. The Designer’s custom, carbon-steel bearings keep the motor running quietly and efficiently, reducing wear and tear so you won’t have to get a replacement anytime soon. Cold-forged, stainless-steel blades with vertical wingtips whip around at dizzying speed, and the digital display features a timer to tell you exactly how long your blend will take.

Blendtec’s unique Wildside jar prevents thicker blends from getting clumped up at the bottom, while capacitive, ultra-responsive touch controls allow you to adjust speeds on the fly with a mere touch of your finger. The Designer — this version, anyway — is also fairly compact, so it should fit underneath most wall-mounted cabinets, even with the jar attached. It even comes with a handy-dandy cookbook.





Breville Super Q Blender

The best quiet blender

Breville is known for its sleek, high-tech products, and the Super Q Blender is no exception. It sports an attractive exterior, an 1,800-watt motor (some models have a 2,400-watt motor), and a blade that can reach 186 mph (300 mph for higher-tier models) without breaking a sweat. Somehow, it can do all that while still being one of the quietest blenders on our list.

The extra-easy controls include 12-speed settings and “texture” controls for creating various concoctions (your own butter, for example), and several one-touch programs for smoothies, soups, crushing ice, and other common tasks. If you opt for the vacuum pump accessory, it will make your drink creations with better textures, brighter colors, and fresher flavor profiles. We also found the blender and parts easy to clean.

