Sweet As Sea Breeze, MALA Ocean Tavern Rides A New Wave of Culinary Genius

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / With the Spring season fast approaching, it's high time for procuring vacation plans, if you haven't already done so, of course. Some of us dream about balmy sunsets on the shoreline, while others live that luxury on a daily basis. Whether you're a local or a visitor, there's one place you'll have to put at the top of your bucket list this season, and it starts with 'aloha'.

Mala Ocean Tavern is the crown jewel of Lahaina cuisine on the island of Maui in Hawai'i. The venue has held court on the Western side of the island since 2004, and recently generated a swarm of conversation surrounding its elevated menu of locally-sourced provisions and the arrival of its new executive chef, Alvin Savella. Internationally-known as the "Kitchen Assassin", Savella is the type of culinary wizard you'll find weighing the fresh catch of the day on-site, or carving up a mammoth-sized Ahi Tunafish with lightning precision. His presence around the grounds is neighborly and strong, and the dishes of MALA reflect the authenticity of Savella's craft as a homegrown islander himself, pouring a cocktail of global experience and local heritage into his work each and every time. Savella joined the team in December of 2020, but his leadership was in full-effect for years prior after serving as a guest chef on multiple occasions.

MALA belongs to the same restaurant group that oversees Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co., all three of them standing as true staples of Maui's historic westside. Resting comfortably on bustling Front Street overlooking the Māla Wharf, guests of the tavern enjoy sky-sweeping views unrivaled by any other part of the island. Formally, "māla" means garden, a match for MALA's position as a hotbed for growth and fresh perspective. The structure that houses the restaurant was initially utilized for pineapple production, and through the years it became a karaoke and barbecue backdrop before assuming its fine dining form. After COVID-19, the team behind MALA employed exciting new developments in the restaurant to not only overcome the pandemic but to strike the island with cosmopolitan spins on classic dishes. Over time, MALA has continued to reinvent itself and provide exceptional local cuisine to locals and visitors alike.

Part of the charm in dining at MALA is the ambiance alone, fit for a postcard. Sea turtles are familiar faces around the property, along with celestial sunsets and warm ocean breezes. MALA is a force that activates their position on Maui as an example of responsible stewardship, earning recognition as a certified "Ocean Friendly Restaurant" by the Surfrider Foundation, a national nonprofit that works to reduce our water footprint through an array of techniques, including responsible dining. Additionally, MALA and Savella's team source local seafood and produce, sustaining a vibrant community that supports a lifestyle simply known as ‘aloha'. Indulging in nature's bounty while giving back to that which we celebrate is the true essence of aloha, and it swells along the shorelines of Lahaina and in the service of MALA, reflecting the ornate beauty of Maui and scintillating success of Savella's creative cuisine.

Alongside their dynamic dishes, MALA also scores a stellar wine list by Sergio Baltazar, in-house sommelier and vino director. Couple this with MALA's nightly "MALA ‘til Midnight" soiree, and there's no question that this tavern deserves a spot on your list. Recently, MALA has caught the attention of countless names like Buzzfeed, Forbes, and Honolulu Magazine. The restaurant certainly felt the slam of a pandemic like so many establishments, but in some ways it strengthened in the heat of disaster and bloomed brighter than before by gaining momentum where others may have slowed. MALA continues to reinvent classic staples of Hawaiian cuisine, serving the warm mentality of aloha as well as the unique perspectives of those who come far and wide to taste the MALA difference. Under expertly-driven direction and a craving for expansive culinary delivery, MALA emits the same glittering desire as a Maui sunset, enticing visitors and locals alike for decades to come.

