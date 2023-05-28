Sweet recognition for Watson Lake, Yukon's 'Sign Post Forest,' now featured on KitKat wrappers

In Watson Lake, Yukon, the Sign Post Forest is one of the first attractions tourists coming up the Alaska Highway into the Yukon stop to admire. The attraction is now being featured on Nestlé's KitKat bar wrappers. (Town of Watson Lake - image credit)

The Yukon has plenty of world-renowned tourist attractions.

And now one of its most famous and unusual attractions — the Sign Post Forest in Watson Lake — is even more famous, thanks to a chocolate bar.

The "forest" — which consists of thousands of different signs from around the world, tacked to posts by visitors — is now being featured on Nestlé's KitKat bar wrappers.

"It's nice to be noticed," said Chris Irvin, mayor of Watson Lake. "We've known for a long time that it's a special spot and it's nice to finally be recognized."

According to the town, the Sign Post Forest was started in 1942 when the Alaska Highway was being built. An American soldier tacked up a sign from his hometown in Illinois, and it all grew from there. The collection has now grown to more than 80,000 signs.

Irvin said he had no idea the attraction was selected to be on the candy bar.

"If you look on the wrapper it says 'credit of Yukon Government,'" he said. "So they must have had the photo or been approached by I guess it would be the wholesaler of Nestlé.

"We had no information about it. We were as surprised as anybody, because it just showed up here at one of our stores here in town."

Irvin told CBC News that his town — often the first stop in Yukon for travellers driving up the Alaska Highway — has been getting a lot of attention lately, not just locally, but nationally and internationally as well.

He said last summer the town hosted participants of the BBC's TV program Race Across the World.

And more recently, the Association of Yukon Communities (AYC) held its annual general meeting in Watson Lake. In an interview with CBC News, the association's president said it was the biggest turnout in AYC history — something the mayor is proud of.

"Our community's come a long way in the last six, or seven years," said Irvin.

Seeing the Sign Post Forest on KitKat wrappers makes it all even sweeter for Irvin.

"You know, it's finally become noticed. I think as the gateway to the Yukon, it's a great way for people entering the Yukon to start their experience."