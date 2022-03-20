How Sweet it is! No. 1 Gamecocks advance to Greensboro with NCAA win over Miami

Top-seeded South Carolina is headed to the Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks (31-2) defeated No. 8 seed Miami 49-33 in front of a raucous crowd in their last game at Colonial Life Arena in the 2021-22 season Sunday.

The Gamecocks’ offensive woes were canceled out by another strong defensive showing, though the Hurricanes (21-13) made a fourth-quarter push.

With the win, Dawn Staley’s group earned a trip to Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’ll face the winner of a Monday night game between No. 4-seed Arizona and No. 5 North Carolina next Friday.

The Hurricanes came into the NCAA tournament on a hot streak, defeating No. 1 seed Louisville in the ACC tournament on their way to their conference championship, where they eventually lost to No. 1 seed N.C. State. Miami defeated No. 9 South Florida 78-66 in its first round game at Colonial Life Arena on Friday.

Staley made use of her bench in the win, though USC freshman guard Saniya Rivers did not play once again after sitting out South Carolina’s last game against Howard because of “a coach’s decision.”

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

Gamecocks defense wins the day

South Carolina found a lane to victory through a dominant defense.

The Gamecocks held a hot-shooting Miami team to 13% (3 of 23) from the field in the first half and took a 23-10 lead to halftime. The Hurricanes made 53.6% of their shots in their Round 1 win over South Florida on Friday and failed to replicate that on Sunday.

USC came into Sunday’s game with the nation’s top field goal percentage defense and kept Miami to 24% (11 of 46) from the field.

USC’s shooting woes continue

Staley said the Gamecocks couldn’t afford another shooting performance like they had against Howard on Friday, when South Carolina earned a 79-21 win but shot 35% (28 of 79) from the field, including a 21% (8 of 38) clip from 3-point range.

But the Gamecocks continued to struggle to score against Miami, finishing the first half with just 23 points behind a 29% (8 of 28) clip from the field. They were more effective than usual from behind the arc in the first half, going 33% (4 of 12) at the half.

South Carolina finished Sunday’s game shooting 30% (18 of 61).

The Gamecocks struggled to make their layups, making 6 of their 20 attempts. They also saw trouble from the free-throw line, going 3 of 9 from the line in the first half. They finished the game making 9 of their 16 free throw attempts.





Cardoso makes strong return, Boston’s double-double streak holds on

Kamilla Cardoso made her presence known to the Hurricanes, leading the Gamecocks in scoring with 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks in 21 minutes on the floor.

The Gamecocks’ sophomore transfer center from Syracuse had left the Howard game early Friday with an apparent injury, though she seemed to feel much better in extended minutes Sunday against Miami.

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston narrowly maintained her double-double streak Sunday, finishing the game with 10 points and 16 rebounds. She earned her last two points on a pair of free throws with 1:19 to go in the game.

Sweet Sixteen: South Carolina in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (30-2, 15-1 SEC) vs. No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 13-5 ACC) OR No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (21-7, 10-6 Pac-12)

When: Friday, time TBA

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Watch on TV and stream: TBA