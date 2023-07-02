Sweet Magnolias season 3 teases heartbreak in first trailer

Eliza Morse - Netflix

Sweet Magnolias has released the trailer for its new season and, with it, comes the promise of more heartbreak for the third outing of the Netflix show.

The show follows three childhood South Carolina friends — JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Maddie, Brooke Elliott's Dana Sue, and Heather Headley's Helen — as they journey through the tribulations of life from romance to career to family.

The trailer for season three opens up with the main trio sharing a bonding moment as they promise to be there for each other "forever and a day," before a switch-up flashes back to the brawl at Sullivan’s.

The trailer then shows glimpses of what each of the three will have to contend with. "Forgiving Ronnie for his mistakes means forgiving myself, too. We’re still finding our footing," Dana Sue says.

Then, viewers see Maddie trying to figure out how to help Cal while Helen faces a crucial decision about the men in her life after a proposal from Ryan.

"That’s how we all get through. One walk, one brunch, one conversation at a time," Maddie's voice-over promises the trio of friends.

The ending of season two has left a lot for season three to answer. Maddie's love interest, Cal (Justin Bruening), was arrested after an altercation with Stu at Sullivan's.

Helen was torn between Eric and Ryan, who proposed. This season three trailer teases the choice that Helen will have to make between both men and it likely means that at least one of the trio will end up heartbroken.

The show was then renewed for a third season, which will air on Netflix on July 20.

Sweet Magnolias is available now on Netflix.

