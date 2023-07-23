Sweet Magnolias season 3 ending explained

Season 3 of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias landed on the streaming platform this weekend. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already binge watched it. Since there still haven’t been any announcements about whether the small town drama will return for a fourth season, let’s take a look into what could possibly be its last episode.

*Spoilers ahead*.

The season three finale ends with Dana Sue and Ronnie’s vow renewal. But as you may expect, things don’t exactly go as planned.

Netflix

The episode begins with Dana Sue meeting Erik to try and make up following their falling out. Not only does Dana Sue offer him his old job back, she even asks if he’ll be the one to make the cake for her upcoming celebration. However, Erik declines both offers. He also reveals that he has been working with her rival Kathy during his break from Sullivans. And while Dana Sue forgives him, it appears that Erik is struggling to forgive himself.

Before the party begins, Harlan’s father returns home from the hospital, to a house that has been redesigned to help him recover, after suffering his stroke. At the same time Helen tells Peggy that she should throw her hat in the ring to become Serenity’s new mayor and that she could even come on board as Peggy’s campaign manager.

Erik soon turns up at Sullivan’s to apologise again to Dana Sue and Isaac and offers to make her a cupcake tower for the vow renewal ceremony but only as a freelancer, instead of as a member of staff. But after Dana Sue says he really needs to come back full time as a proper employee, he eventually agrees to.

While this is happening, Annie finally breaks up with Jackson after realising that she deserves better and she soon admits to Tyler that he was right all along. But Tyler has been dealing with his own issues. During a heart-to-heart with his mother, he expresses his wishes to take a gap year before starting college. While Maddie agrees, she's still concerned for him and his future.

Netflix

But soon it’s time for the vow renewal to take place as the whole town gathers round to celebrate the happy couple. All is going well until Kathy suddenly arrives with Bill – not exactly what Dana Sue would have wanted to happen on her special day. But she is soon surprised when Kathy apologises for everything that has happened. Kathy even attempts to say sorry to Ronnie by offering him their grandmother’s tea set.

Both Dana Sue and Ronnie accept the apology, while Kathy announces that she and Bill will be leaving for a little while. Then the party continues.

Could there be romance on the cards for Annie and Tyler? Well, them holding hands certainly hints at that. Later on Lily and Cece join Annie and it is definitely looks like a new, younger version of the Sweet Magnolias trio. Could there possibly be more Serenity stories to be told.

Netflix

Dana Sue throws her bouquet out into the crowd and who catches it? Helen. It’s then that we see her lock eyes with Erik, so there may still be some romance between the two that could be explored if the show is renewed for a fourth season.

Cal tells Maddie that he’s surprised she didn’t try harder to catch the bouquet. Is this him hinting at a proposal at last? We’re left to wonder exactly that as Cal and Maddie kiss as the episode comes to a close.

So, could this be the end for Sweet Magnolias? Well, considering there wasn’t the usual season finale cliffhanger, maybe so. We’ll have to wait and see and keep our fingers crossed for more episodes.

Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.





