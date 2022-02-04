Sweet Magnolias season 2 reveals who was in Ty's crashed car

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sweet Magnolias season 2.

We finally know what happened on prom night.

The first episode of Sweet Magnolias season 2, out on Netflix today, brings answers to that shocking season 1 finale, which ended in a scary post-pom car crash. Early on in the episode, the three Magnolias are able to stop holding their breath, because no one was killed in the accident. Kyle Townsend (Logan Allen) and Nellie Lewis (Simone Lockhart) were the two in Ty Townsend's (Carson Rowland) car but only sustained minor injuries. Kyle, however, does end up needing a longer recovery period than Nellie.

Sweet Magnolias

NETFLIX

Though Kyle and Nellie are okay, the trip to the hospital isn't uneventful. Things take a hectic turn while everyone is desperate for answers about what happened to the kids on prom night. Jackson (Sam Ashby) and Ty get into a scuffle, resulting in Ty hurting his arm — meaning baseball will have to wait. It's a devastating blow for starting pitcher Ty and his coach Cal Maddox (Justin Bruening).

The cliffhanger and its resolution aimed to "meet people's expectations and subvert them," according to showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson. "Yes, it was the plan to have Kyle all right and have that moment where you're thankful Ty wasn't in the car, but then things go terribly wrong for him before they can even get home from the hospital," Anderson tells EW. The switch shakes up both the Townsend family's dynamic and the larger Serenity community. Ty's future is threatened, which is a significant obstacle for the talented teenager. Kyle's complex feelings about the accident provide a new challenge for Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) as she tries to help her son recover.

What follows in season 2 for Maddie and her family is deeply impacted by that night. Kyle's recovery is challenging for his mother, as is Ty's growing frustration with not being able to play baseball. "For Maddie to discover that there was more pain than she realized shakes her to her core and makes her look at what direction she should lead her kids in," shares Anderson. The showrunner notes Garcia Swisher's ability to "express tremendous strength and vulnerability at the same time" is why she's excellent as Maddie. Season 2 requires that duality throughout as the Townsend family heals.

Story continues

Sweet Magnolias season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: