Sweet, lovable tortie and tabby at Unleashed Pet Rescue put the ‘purr’ in perfect

Sunflower Pecan

Breed: Domestic short-hair, tortoiseshell

Age: 4 months old

This little beauty’s unique markings makes her sort of look like a character out of a Maurice Sendak book. Her coat is classified as dilute but there’s nothing watered down about her personality. If you’re looking for an adventurous, unique and loving girl, just come to where the wild things are ... Unleashed Pet Rescue.

Topsy Bird Nest

Breed: Domestic short-hair, tabby

Age: 1 year, 1 month old

Her personality is sweet, her playfulness spirited and her peepers stunning. This gorgeous eyed, gray-and-white tabby girl is just darling, beautiful inside and out, and warm to anyone who wants to snuggle. Come see for yourself, she’d happily oblige. Did we mention she’s polite?

For more information on Sunflower Pecan, Topsy Bird Nest, or to view all of our available pets, visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt