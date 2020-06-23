Sweet Home Sextuplets : Courtney Waldrop Gets Emotional as Her '6 Miracles' Start Preschool

The Sweet Home Sextuplets are starting their next big chapter.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, Eric and Courtney Waldrop prepare for their sextuplets Blu, Layke, Rawlings, Rayne, Rivers and Tag to start preschool. It's an emotional moment, not just for the kids, but also for Mom.

"It feels like yesterday I was giving birth to them and bringing them home from the NICU. Six little miracles, now starting preschool," says Courtney, getting choked up. "But it like, breaks my heart because sometimes I want to turn back time."

"It's just kind of bittersweet, but I want to be upbeat and positive for them," she adds. "This new chapter and new first in their life is such a good thing."

The family piles into their minivan and heads to school to meet Miss Sandy, the preschool director, who greets them outside.

"How are we going to do this?" Miss Sandy asks.

"We'll just take 'em out and throw 'em at you and drive off," Eric jokes.

Inside the classroom, some of the sextuplets immediately wander off to begin exploring, while others are more hesitant about the sudden change of environment.

"When it comes to separation anxiety, the girls, they're the ones that I'm not real sure how they'll react to me leaving them there and walking out," Courtney admits.

TLC

After a few minutes of getting settled, Courtney suggests to her husband that they "try to sneak out."

"There's a part of me that would love to stay the whole time and watch all six of my babies and see how they interact with other kids, see how they do, but I'm not going to be that parent," she vows. 'I'm not going to linger, because I remember that as a teacher. When parents lingered, it only made it worse for the kids."

"It is hard to leave them when they're not wanting me to leave," she adds. "They're just so attached to me — I'm with them all day long, and it does break my heart that some of them are feeling kind of lost."

Sweet Home Sextuplets airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.