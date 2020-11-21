Sweet gifts: Ravneet Gill's recipe for milk chocolate, pecan and orange cookies

Most of my friends are disappointed if I don’t give them something edible at Christmas. The good thing about cookies is that you can keep balls of dough in the freezer, ready to be baked as if from fresh whenever you need them – and they aren’t limited to a specific occasion, either. No excuse is needed for a cookie – a fact often reinforced by my friends – so I should always have some in my bag at the ready to give away.

Milk chocolate, pecan and orange cookies

These make great gifts, and can be batch made ahead of time before baking. The added dip into demerara sugar gives them a beautiful crunch. They will keep for a week wrapped or in an air-tight container.

Prep 10 min

Chill 2 hr + overnight

Cook 12-14 min

Makes 12

110g unsalted butter, softened

25g dark brown sugar

100g caster sugar

25g golden syrup

Zest of 2 large oranges

1 egg

190g plain flour

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp baking powder

Salt

120g milk chocolate, roughly chopped

85g roasted pecans

Demerara sugar, for dipping

In a bowl, beat the butter, sugars and golden syrup until pale and fluffy, add the orange zest, scrape down the sides of the bowl and continue to beat until mixed. Add the egg and stir to combine.

Mix all the dry ingredients, tip into the butter mixture, stir, then add the chocolate and pecans, and stir again.

Place in a container and chill for two to four hours. Shape into 60g balls, then chill overnight. (The cookie dough balls freeze really well, too – keep them in an airtight container in the freezer for up to a month. Simply bake from frozen and add an extra one to two minutes to the baking time.)

Heat the oven to 180C (160C fan )/350F/gas 4. Before baking, dip the balls of dough into a bowl of demerara sugar. Bake on a tray lined with greaseproof paper for 12-14 minutes, then remove and leave to cool on the tray before boxing up.