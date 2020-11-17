Sustainable sleepwear: the brands making eco-friendly PJs
We spend a third of our life sleeping and, in the midst of a winter lockdown, I’ll hazard it is more.
There has therefore never been a better time to invest in some really great jammies. But what if they could be good for the planet too? There are a whole host of small brands out there making socially conscious, earth-friendly nightwear that know a good sleep starts with peace of mind. Here’s how to snooze sustainably.
Sustainable silks
Traditional silk is made by boiling silk worms alive to separate them from their silky cocoons. For some, this just won’t do.
Mulberry silk is a kinder alternative, made by waiting for the worms to emerge naturally (as moths) before gathering their cocoons to spin silk thread. The London-based Ethical Silk Company makes gorgeous nightwear from Indian mulberry silk that’s hand printed in Jaipur using a traditional Indian block printing technique (£220 for a set, theethicalsilkcompany.co.uk).
Or you can swerve silk altogether in favour of a genius cruelty-free copycat product made from the pulp of bamboo grass. Bamboo “silk” is incredibly soft with a texture much like the real thing. It’s 100 per cent biodegradable, naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial, and its cross-sectional fibres make it brilliantly temperature regulating. The best part? Unlike silk, it’s fully machine washable. London label Nightire specialises in bamboo “silk” PJs. Its new emerald green beautiful bodies set (£82, nightire.com) is printed with an illustration from artist Sarah Donde; a must for the Anissa Kermiche vase fan club.
British label Luna and Noon meanwhile takes a different approach: creating its vegan “silk” from 100 per cent Cupro, a waste product of cotton production that looks and feels like silk, and breathes and regulates temperature like cotton. Try the all-white Udaipur set for ultra Saturday brunch-at-home glamour (£160, lunaandnoon.com).
Conscious cotton
When buying cotton PJs, look for companies that use fair trade-certified organic cotton, which ensures living wages and workers rights for those at the far end of the supply chain. London label People Tree — an old timer on the sustainable fashion scene, founded in 1991 — not only uses 100 per cent fair trade cotton, but they also have a closed-loop system to minimise the amount of water required for production.
General Sleep is an chic new nightwear line from New Zealand that uses an organic cotton linen blend to make understated PJ sets made for minimalists (wrap set, £225, reve-en-vert.com) while London label Billy Sleeps has a gorgeous organic cotton set in olive green with pink piping (£150, wolfandbadger.com) with a delicious Sixties feel.
Charlotte Dunn makes pyjama sets from a bamboo and organic cotton blend in her studio in London — the cactus-print cowboy set (£150, charlottedunndesign.com) is top of my Christmas list.
Pyjama protests
In addition to environmentally friendly materials, there are several socially conscious sleepwear labels ploughing some of their profits back into good causes. Pour Les Femmes, co-founded by actress Robin Wright, sells organic cotton nightwear that supports charitable organisations helping women in conflict regions around the world, giving them the opportunity to learn a skilled trade and therefore provide for their families.
While London label C St Quinton wants you to save the white rhino while you sleep, by purchasing their beautiful mandarin-collared organic fair trade cotton PJs, which donate a portion of sales to a charity called Save the Waterberg Rhino.
Chloe Daniel, founder of handmade clothing company Dumb Blonde Club, makes all her mailing bags of recycled postal waste and donates all the scrap fabrics from her pyjamas to a handmade accessories business Tinkerbells so you’ll be supporting the planet and two small business owners in one.