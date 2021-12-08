Sweet dreams of becoming a pastry chef are coming true for Mexican-born Charlottean

Since Norma Zuniga was a little girl, she always wanted to be a pastry chef — instead, she ended up with a degree in biology. Now the Mexican-born Charlottean is making her childhood dream a reality by opening a takeout-only bakery: Dulce Dreams Cafe.

Among other specialty items, the Mexican sweet treat business will feature conchas, a Mexican sweet bread. “To me presentation is everything. I want to do conchas with a twist — different flavors and fillings, sandwiches with cream, fruit and ice cream in them, concha French toast. Unique desserts that incorporate my Mexican heritage,” Zuniga said.

She also plans to sell hot chocolate bombs, which were a hit during last year’s hot chocolate bomb craze.

Dulce Dreams Cafe will have its first pop-up on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m-4 p.m. at the Shop Small Saturdays Winter Wonderland on Winnifred at The Shops at Winnifred in South End. Beginning in January, customers will be able to place orders online to be picked up at Dulce Dreams Cafe’s ghost kitchen, located inside of The City Kitch in Wesley Heights.

“I never had the courage to start my own business because I didn’t believe in myself. I thought once I graduated college I was stuck with my degree, and society makes you feel like you can’t start something new again because you’re getting old,” Zuniga stated in an Instagram post.

She told CharlotteFive that she credits Cristina Rojas, affectionately known around town as The Batchmaker, with pushing her to follow her dreams. “She really inspired me as a woman and as a Latina baker — something you don’t see much of in Charlotte,” Zuniga said.

Conchas are among the Mexican-inspired baked goods that Dulce Dreams Cafe will offer.

But Zuniga’s dreams are not yet realized. For now, she will continue to work at her full-time job, — baking at Dulce Dreams Cafe only on weekends. And eventually, she plans to expand into a full cafe.

“I’d like to feature Mexican augas frescas, traditional Mexican juices, coffees and Mexican desserts. I’m learning a lot as a first-time business person, and I know I’ll make a lot of mistakes along the way, but I’m here to learn from them,” Zuniga said.

Story continues

The French Toast Concha from Dulce Dreams Cafe.

Location: 2200 Thrift Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Instagram: @dulcedreamscafe