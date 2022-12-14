'Sweet Dog' Reunited with Family at Adoption Event a Year After Going Missing: 'Christmas Miracle'

Missing dog reunites with family at adoption event

What began as an animal adoption event a Texas Roadhouse ended with a "sweet dog" being reunited with her family one year after she went missing.

The Pasadena Animal Shelter in Pasadena, Texas, held an event at the restaurant chain to help animals find their forever home.

"But we could have never imagined a family reunion as sweet as the one that took place during the event," the center shared in a Facebook post earlier this month.

A "sweet dog" who the shelter named Gertie had been there since June, and its staff couldn't figure out why it was taking months for her to get adopted.

"She was an absolute sweetheart who loved everyone and always had that huge, ear-to-ear smile on her face when she saw you," Pasadena Animal Shelter wrote in its post, adding, "But some things are meant to be."

Since Gertie was still with the shelter at the time of the adoption event, she attended as one of its special guests.

"And when she did, a gentleman there thought he recognized her and made a call," it wrote via Facebook. "He was a pastor, and he called a family in his church who had been missing their beloved dog, Cookie, for a year."

The animal shelter then revealed that the family "rushed over…and it was her!"

Now, Cookie is officially "back home."

"There were lots of smiles, tears, hugs and tail wags all around," the animal shelter concluded. "And now Cookie (formerly Gertie) is back home with her family."

Berenice Aldape told The Houston Chronicle that her family's reunion with Cookie, a 3-year-old boxer mix, is nothing short of a "Christmas miracle."

She told the outlet their family had spent months searching for Cookie after she walked out of their door in June 2021.

"We don't have a lot of money for expensive presents, but even if we did and bought the most expensive things, we couldn't buy what Cookie means to us," Aldape said. "This truly was our Christmas miracle."

Reflecting on her family's search for the pup, she continued, "We looked for her everywhere, and I went to every house in our neighborhood. We put out fliers, pictures, and I went around calling out her name, 'Cookie, Cookie where are you?' – it was like she just disappeared completely."

They also called local shelters but had no luck, she told the publication. One woman in Humble, Texas, thought she found Cookie, but it was a false alarm.

"I didn't want to get my hopes up, and when we got there, it wasn't her, and we were so disappointed," Aldape told the newspaper. "I started to lose hope that I was ever going to find her. My son missed her so much we even got him a kitty. He would say, 'I miss Cookie, I miss Cookie,' and I told him I didn't think we were going to find her. I also told him we can never know."

Meanwhile, Cookie had begun staying at the shelter this past June.

Aldape's cousin, Miriam Arguello, told The Houston Chronicle that she was at Texas Roadhouse for the adoption event when her daughter spotted the pup.

"My daughter knew it was Cookie right away because of the way one of her ears always hangs down," said Arguello.

Aldape and her husband, Oscar, quickly made their way to the restaurant and after a quick test, Berenice was able to confirm it was indeed Cookie.

"When I saw her, I said, 'Give me paw,' and she did and I knew this was Cookie," Berenice said.