Sweet Darusya: A Tale of Two Villages by Maria Matios – a strange, bewitching Ukrainian saga

Jonathan Myerson
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Alamy</span>
Photograph: Alamy

This acclaimed 2003 novel, recently translated into English for the first time, illuminates the country’s history with a tale bordering on magical realism


A woman, mute and considered a holy, “sweet” fool by her fellow villagers, suffers such excruciating head pain that she’ll walk up to her neck into freezing water or dig herself a pit in the soil. She’s the title character – and pivotal agony – of the book that Andrey Kurkov (arguably Ukraine’s leading writer – and now war diarist) has described as “the best contemporary Ukrainian novel written since Ukrainian independence in 1991”. First published in 2003 and garlanded with awards throughout eastern Europe, this is its first English translation.

Unlike Kurkov, with his satirical, semi-surreal and rather more urban settings, Matios takes us deep into the very rural Carpathians, to a Hutsul village split in two by the river that marks the border with Romania. It’s tempting to read it as magic realism but you could argue that it’s a wholly realistic portrait of the Hutsuls’ own acceptance of everyday magic and the ever-intrusive hand of God. The events aren’t magic – the magic is in the soil, on the hillsides on which they pasture their cows and goats, in the trees from which they pick their plums and cherries.

Garden-fence chats between two villagers are written with an archness that would shame an Ealing comedy

Has Darusya been touched by the hand of God and is that why she has lost her wits? Or is another, more prosaic hand to blame and she is just another victim of human-made trauma?

The answer lies in what Matios calls “A Drama for Three Lives”, unscrolling in reverse chronological order, beginning in the 60s with “The Everyday Drama”. Here, we see our protagonist digging up dahlias by the root and carrying them round the village, swaddled in a blanket like infants. Or else shimmying up the pear tree to decorate it with tinsel: “Why should the tree be sad, when the autumn sun warms up, when Darusya isn’t racked with pain in her brain?”

The second life, “The Previous Drama”, takes us back to the early 50s. Ivan Tsvychok, a foul-mouthed, itinerant musician (his chosen instrument: the drymba or jew’s harp) has discovered Darusya’s secret: she is not entirely mute. When she visits her father’s grave, taking him a full picnic basket, she talks. Seeing that there is more to this woman than her “sweetness”, Ivan becomes her protector, her carer, and finally moves into her house.

Are they lovers? Even the locals can’t be sure: the entire narrative is punctuated by garden-fence chats between two villagers, one scandalised by Darusya, the other coming to her defence. These dialogues, written with an archness that would shame an Ealing comedy, offer respite from the intensity and monomania of Darusya’s life.

Like David with Saul, Ivan eases the agony inside her head with his drymba. Almost inevitably, the Soviet authorities, wary of this incomer, drive him from the village: “It’ll be peaceful, Ivan, in the next world. But while we are the authority – we must know everything.”

The final “Main Drama” takes us back to the early 40s, when the village becomes a cat’s-paw tossed between Romanians, Soviets and Germans and then Soviets again. Darusya’s father, in charge of the communal farm’s warehouse, is faced with the dilemma of keeping his family safe when the partisans burst in and demand resupply. It’s a circle that cannot be squared and so we come to witness the events that triggered Darusya’s silence.

This is a strange, and strangely intangible, tale, not especially helped by a translation that, in an attempt to capture the informality of the Hutsuls’ language, verges on patronising and occasionally slips into incomprehensibility. So it’s greatly to the story’s credit that its honesty, love and humanity shine unstoppably through. Matios offers a heartbreaking insight into what, historically, it has meant to be Ukrainian and what it is that they’re now fighting for.

Jonathan Myerson’s play 4am Kyiv Is Bombed is available on BBC Sounds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.