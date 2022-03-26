Sweet 16 winners, losers: Poised Saint Peter's keeps the dream alive; bye-bye, Big Ten

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The greatest run in NCAA men's tournament history will continue for at least two more days.

The story of the opening weekend after advancing with upsets of No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State, No. 15 Saint Peter's stunned No. 3 Purdue on Friday, becoming the first No. 15 seed in tournament history to reach the Elite Eight.

The Peacocks will meet the winner of No. 8 North Carolina and No. 4 UCLA for a shot at the Final Four.

Purdue's 67-64 loss as the favorite represents the Boilermakers' latest postseason nightmare. They have only two Final Four bids in program history, the last in 1980.

Also on Friday, No. 1 Kansas held off No. 4 Providence in a 66-61 win defined by lackluster offense from both teams. Later, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) faced No. 11 Iowa State.

Attention now turns to this weekend's slate of Elite Eight games, beginning with Saturday's matchups featuring No. 2 Villanova against No. 5 Houston and No. 2 Duke against No. 4 Arkansas.

The Peacocks, Boilermakers, Jayhawks and others make up Friday's list of winners and losers:

Saint Peter&#39;s players celebrate around coach Shaheen Holloway after beating No. 3 Purdue.
Saint Peter's players celebrate around coach Shaheen Holloway after beating No. 3 Purdue.

WINNERS

Saint Peter's

They had no chance against Kentucky. Didn't have what it took to beat Murray State. Had a shot against Purdue, which was nobody's idea of a juggernaut, but the dream was supposed to die in the Sweet 16. What is there to say about the Peacocks? This team takes its lead from coach Shaheen Holloway and plays with poise and composure despite the huge stakes in March. While the Boilermakers wilted, Saint Peter's pulled out of a 56-52 hole and was nearly perfect from the line, making 19-of-21 free throws and all eight of its tries in the final two minutes. This latest upset may have been written in the stars — or on the calendar, at least. What is March 25? Why, it's National Peacock Day, of course.

Kansas

Guard Remy Martin scored 22 points and did almost all of the heavy lifting in the first half as Kansas topped Providence to reach the Elite Eight for the ninth time under coach Bill Self. Martin has led the Jayhawks in scoring in all three tournament games; he scored 15 points in the win against No. 16 Texas Southern and 20 points against No. 9 Creighton. But this game was on defense and on the boards: Kansas pulled down 43 rebounds, 10 on the offensive end resulting in 17 second-chance points, and had 11 blocks.

LOSERS

Big Ten

There were two Big Ten teams in the Sweet 16. With first Michigan and then Purdue sent packing, there will be none in the Elite Eight. Nine teams from the Big Ten made the tournament, the most of any conference. How the others fared: Rutgers lost in the First Four, Iowa and Indiana lost in the first round, and Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois lost in the second round.

Purdue

Purdue's stomach-churning postseason history has its lowest moment. This is a program with a strong track record of tournament wins under coach Matt Painter, who has led the Boilermakers to at least the Sweet 16 in each of the past five tournaments. But given the size advantage, talent gap and the team's favored status against the underdog Peacocks, this is a loss that will linger around Purdue until the program can break through this ceiling and return to the Final Four for the first time in more than 40 years.

Providence

After winning 27 games, the Friars' most in a season since 1974, and reaching the Sweet 16, a first since 1997, Providence bricked away a shot at the program's third Final Four bid by shooting just 20% from the field in the first half and 32.3% overall against the Jayhawks. Down only nine points at halftime, however, the Friars were close enough to even take a short lead, 48-47, with under six minutes to go. But the offense went missing again, allowing Kansas to pull off the win despite failing to hit a shot from the field in the game's final three minutes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Saint Peter's strikes again; bye, Big Ten: Sweet 16 winners, losers

