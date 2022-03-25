Sweet 16 betting: St. Peter's is a betting darling ahead of matchup with Purdue

Bettors are liking the St. Peter’s Peacocks’ chances of a cover against Purdue.

St. Peter’s is a 12.5-point underdog to Purdue in the Sweet 16 of the East Region on Friday night. The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 and would be the first to advance to the Elite Eight with a win over Purdue.

At BetMGM, St. Peter’s is getting 71% of bets against the spread and those bets make up over 60% of the money wagered on the game. The country has fallen in love with St. Peter’s too, the Peacocks are the most-bet team of the eight playing on Friday night and the St. Peter’s-Purdue game is the most-bet game of the evening.

The game is getting a bunch of bets even though BetMGM users in New Jersey are unable to bet on the Peacocks. New Jersey state law prevents bettors from wagering on any of the college teams in the state. College basketball fans across the country clearly love St. Peter’s.

The Peacocks are +625 to win the game straight up and are getting a bunch of bets on the money line because of those odds. Nearly 90% of ML bets are on St. Peter’s to win. Purdue is at -1000 to win the game straight up.

Can St. Peter's become the first No. 15 seed to win a Sweet 16 game? (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The only favorite getting a majority of bets and money entering Friday night’s games is Miami. The Hurricanes are 2.5-point favorites against Iowa State and are getting 70% of bets and 75% of the handle against the spread. Bettors also really like under 133.5 too. Three-quarters of bets and 84% of the money on the total is on the under.

Providence is getting 70% of bets and 72% of the money as a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas. The Jayhawks will take over as the betting favorite to win the tournament with a victory over the Friars. The sharp money is on the over in that game too. Just over half of bets but 80% of the money is on over 141.5.

North Carolina is also being backed by bettors. The Tar Heels are 2.5-point underdogs to UCLA and are getting 68% of bets and 72% of the money ahead of their East Region matchup. While 58% of the bets are on under 141.5, those bets make up just 40% of the handle.