After sweeping all of Oklahoma, TCU is first in the Big 12 and all things are possible

TCU will soon join the top 10, as, for the time being, it is the best football team in the Big 12.

Head coach Sonny Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth continues to exceed any and all perfectly illogical, and unreasonable expectations.

On Saturday in Fort Worth, No. 13 TCU defeated No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime in one of those great fall afternoons that only college football can do.

Watching a game like this on TV is entertaining, and nothing can beat the sights, sounds, smells, suspense, and stimulation overload of a game like this in person.

Seconds after TCU running back Kendre Miller scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run up the middle, the students, and fans, both old and young, rushed the field to celebrate and party.

No matter how hard college football leadership, and the TV execs, try to screw up this game, a day like this remain the best of any sport.

TCU has won three straight games against ranked teams, but the two at home mean just a bit more than the win against a Kansas team that will soon drop from the Top 25.

In consecutive home games, the Horned Frogs swept the state of Oklahoma.

First came the Sooners, and then came the Cowboys.

This doesn’t happen often, but both OU and OSU left University Drive in Fort Worth for Interstate 35 North as losers.

Now, all is possible for TCU.

On Oct. 15, TCU gained bowl eligibility but a return to the Cheez-It Bowl really wasn’t on anyone’s mind.

TCU has six games remaining against the wonderfully unpredictable Big 12, and a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game as well as being in the mix for a college football playoff spot are right there to be had.

If someone had told you this one year ago, when the TCU program was falling apart under former head coach Gary Patterson, this scenario was going to happen this quickly under Sonny Dykes the appropriate response would have been the following question, “What exactly are you drinking, and can I have some?”

If someone had told you at the end of the first quarter on Saturday that TCU would finish the day 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, the appropriate response would have been the following question, “What exactly are you smoking, and can I have some?”

TCU trailed 14-0 in the first quarter against Oklahoma State, and 24-7 later in the first half.

“We made every mistake humanly possible in the first half,” Dykes said after the game. “We just made a lot of mistakes.”

Whatever TCU did wrong in the first half the team corrected after halftime.

Oklahoma State, and specifically quarterback Spencer Sanders, rolled in the first 30 minutes.

In the second half, with limited exceptions, TCU shutdown Oklahoma State.

“When we play good we’re a pretty good football team, and when we don’t we’re pretty average,” Dykes said.

In the second half, running back Kendre Miller, receiver Quentin Johnston and quarterback Max Duggan all rolled.

Miller ran for 104 yards, Johnston had 180 yards receiving, and Duggan overcame a bad start to pass for 286 yards with two touchdowns.

It’s October 15th, and the TCU Horned Frogs are undefeated, swept all of Oklahoma, will soon be ranked in the top 10 of the country, and is the best team in the Big 12.

Just like we all knew they would.