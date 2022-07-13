Sweep up the savings with these Prime Day vacuum deals
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
As summer plans bite into your free time, tidying up the apartment may fall by the wayside. A good vacuum cleaner can help save some time, though, and there are plenty of deals to be had in the last few hours of Prime Day. There are deals from Amazon, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, and plenty more as well.
Best Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals you can shop
Dyson V10 Allergy Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner for $380 (Save $150)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $330 (Save $100)
