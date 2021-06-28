Sweep ministerial offices for bugs after Hancock CCTV leak – Justice Secretary

Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (REUTERS)

The Justice Secretary said ministers should have their offices swept after leaked CCTV led to Matt Hancock’s downfall.

Robert Buckland said on Monday that ministers and civil servants need a “safe space” in which to work because they handle sensitive information.

He said CCTV was a “factor of daily life” but there was a “wider issue of concern” that inappropriate coverage of sensitive matters could be used by those who “wish us ill” such as unfriendly governments.

It comes after the Sun published footage, recorded on May 6, in Hancock’s office of him embracing aide Gina Coladangelo.

The shock footage led to the health secretary’s resignation on Saturday and replacement by Sajid Javid, the former home secretary and chancellor.

Asked if he had CCTV in his office, Mr Buckland revealed that he had asked officials if he did on Friday – the day stills of the footage of Mr Hancock were first revealed.

The Secretary of State added: “I don’t think so. I’ve never seen any camera facilities. I’m sure that many of my colleagues will be asking the same question and making sure that the offices are swept just in case there are unauthorised devices in there that could be a national security breach. I think that’s the sensible thing to do.”

He said he expected to hear answers about his own office “later today” and added: “I think frankly sweeps should be conducted regularly – particularly where sensitive material is being handled.”

Later, on Times Radio, he suggested police or security services should investigate the leak, describing it as an “unauthorised sharing of data”.MI5 is set to consult the government on the apparent leak of CCTV footage in Hancock’s office, according to the Times.

Former Tory security minister Baroness Baroness Neville-Jones said she thought the leak was “rather surprising”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Indeed, I do wonder about it.

“Normally, certainly when I was still in the service, ministerial offices and senior offices were swept. That’s to say, experts came along and made sure that there was nothing interfering with privacy and confidentiality and there was no bugging that was taking place.

“So, it’s rather surprising that the ministerial office wasn’t protected in this way. How long has it been there? Who put it there?”

The Mail on Sunday reported that the video was obtained by an employee at the department of health who approached an “anti-lockdown campaigner” on Instagram asking them to help them place it with a newspaper.

