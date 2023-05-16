‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘Shucked’, ‘Some Like It Hot’ See Box Office Gains After Tony Noms; Britney Spears Musical Begins Preview – Broadway Box Office

Tony nominations seem to have given a box office boost to at least some of Broadway’s shows, with Some Like It Hot, Kimberly Akimbo, Parade and Leopoldstadt reporting noticeable bumps for the week ending May 14.

The biggest improvement, though, was for a musical that scored zero nominations: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ grossed $678,147 in its final week at the Music Box, an increase of $194,713 over the previous week. The show, which closed May 14 after the nom shut-out, benefited with business from the ticket-buying last-chancers.

Shucked, with nine Tony nominations, had its best week to date, reporting a $92,679 boost over the previous week, grossing $712,755 and filling 94% of seats at the Nederlander with an average ticket price of $81.34. Sweeney Todd, with eight nominations, broke the house record at the Lunt-Fontanne with $1,840,997 for seven performances. That’s an increase of $14,623 over the previous week, with an average ticket of $180.19.

Some Like It Hot, with 13 nominations including Best Musical, saw an increase of $117,156 to $993,349, filling about 80% of seats at the Shubert. Parade was up $88,126 to $1,100,478, with the Jacobs at 93% of capacity, and Kimberly Akimbo jumped by $75,113 to $487,392, with 93% of seats at the Booth occupied.

Other shows that saw some post-nomination boosts were & Juliet, A Doll’s House, Leopoldstadt, Camelot, Fat Ham, Life of Pi, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and Summer, 1976.

Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise saw an increase of $39,933 despite no Tony noms. The musical grossed $1,009,263, filling 79% of seats at the Broadhurst.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong took a big stumble at the Barrymore, likely as much the result of guest star Neil Patrick Harris’ departure from the show as the play’s no-show at the Tony noms. The comedy dropped $220,110 from the previous week, settling in at $463,335. Only 64% of seats were filled.

Two previewing shows – which will lead the first wave of shows to open in the 2023-24 season – were finding their feet: Levi Holloway’s Grey House, the thriller starring Laurie Metcalf and Tatiana Maslany, was at 75% of capacity at the Lyceum, grossing $384,175 (opening night is May 30); and Once Upon A One More Time, the musical with Britney Spears hits, grossed $168,989 for its first preview performance, with 83% of seats occupied at the Marquis (opening night is June 22).

In all, the 35 Broadway productions grossed a total $31,284,005 for the week ending May 14, a small 3% increase over the previous week. Attendance was 264,947 up 2%.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,544,675,808 with total attendance of 12,006,625 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.

