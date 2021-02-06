Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed a fine day for his team after Denise Betsema's women's race victory, taking victory in the final round of the men's Superprestige series in Middelkerke.
The Belgian beat teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to the line after an hour of racing, while fellow teammate Eli Iserbyt finished third, thus just missing out on the series win by the two points which he could've taken if he had won the race.
The three men jumped away from the rest of the peloton on the first lap of the race in a show of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal superiority, though European champion Iserbyt would eventually be dropped, two laps from the finish.
That move only spelled relief for Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions), however. He looked in danger of losing the series win in the final race, but did just enough to hang on with sixth place, 2:07 down on Sweeck.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:59:49
2
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:00:01
3
Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:00:52
4
Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
0:01:23
5
Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
0:01:51
6
Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
0:02:07
7
Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-bh-gsport
0:02:19
8
Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
0:02:37
9
Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
0:02:42
10
Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
11
Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
12
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
0:03:01
13
Jim Aernouts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
0:03:17
14
Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:03:21
15
Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
16
Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:03:59
17
Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:04:18
18
Daan Soete (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:04:38
19
Joran Wyseure (Bel)
20
Jens Adams (Bel)
0:04:56
21
Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:05:02
22
David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
0:05:06
23
Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
0:05:18
24
Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
0:05:57
25
Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:06:05
26
Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix
0:06:08
27
Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
0:06:21
28
Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar CX Team
0:06:27
29
Timo Kielich (Bel) Credishop-fristads
0:06:36
30
Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
0:06:42
31
Wout Vervoort (Bel)
0:07:01
32
Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
0:07:24
33
Witse Meeussen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
0:07:30
34
Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
0:07:45
35
Arne Vrachten (Bel)
0:08:26
36
Arno Van den Broeck (Bel)
0:09:04
Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
1 lap
Klaas Groenen (Ned)
2 laps
Lennert Belmans (Bel) Iko - Crelan
2 laps
Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
2 laps
Dolf Pemen (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
3 laps
Ward Huybs (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
3 laps
Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
3 laps
Jonathan Anderson (USA)
3 laps
Justin Laevens (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
4 laps
Cameron Jette (Can)
4 laps
Ydris Salomez (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
4 laps
Vincent Oger (Bel)
5 laps
Diether Sweeck (Bel) Credishop-fristads
DNF
Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
DNF