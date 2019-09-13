Swedish women's tournament canceled as dispute continues

By Philip O'Connor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Ice Hockey Association (SIHA) has canceled a proposed four-nation tournament featuring the United States, Canada and Finland in November as a dispute with the nation's female internationals continues.

The disagreement has been going on since 43 international players said in August that they would be boycotting the national team, citing economic and other factors they believed needed to be improved.

With negotiations still ongoing, the association asked the if the players would make themselves available for the tournament in Lulea, northern Sweden in November, but they felt unable to make that commitment.

"The countries taking part, Finland, USA and Canada, must plan their travel and other things in good time. For that reason, the SIHA has decided to cancel the four-team tournament," the association said in a statement.





