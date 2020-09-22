Swedish Solution Firm Tipser Talks North American Expansion

Tipser, a Swedish e-commerce solution, recently said it opened a New York office to meet increasing demand from the U.S. market — and North American expansion is a “dream fulfilled” for the brand that currently operates in eight European markets, including the U.K., Germany, Spain, France and the Nordics.

Its monetization solution for the media industry enables direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales across all devices, apps and platforms from an inventory of more than 100 million products, the brand said, which can be a panacea for global media industry members that have witnessed “a long and steady decline” in advertising revenue, and naturally, has sparked interest in the pursuit of alternative revenue sources.

That’s where Tipser’s solution steps in, as it connects publishers and brands to reach consumers directly through integrated “buy buttons” placed within content. The direct-to-consumer market is also having a moment as lifestyle brands seek to deepen relationships with customers by cutting out the middlemen in retail, Tipser explained.

Founded in 2011, Tipser’s mission is to make commerce “possible on any digital surface” — and the firm today works with some of Europe’s largest media companies, price comparison sites and marketplaces to implement e-commerce on their platforms. Its embeddable shopping technology platform is currently used by media brands Elle, Dagens Nyheter, Cosmopolitan, Bonnier, Bauer Media, Hubert Burda Media and Schibsted, and many others.

As Tipser enters the U.S. market, its unique offerings will include direct-to-consumer e-commerce in other channels such as Instagram Marketplace, Google Shopping Actions and Google Assistant, among other voice-controlled technologies, allowing brands sought-after flexibility to sell multiple many channels.

Mike Sampson, the former senior vice president of Business Development for the global events company UBM, was appointed to spearhead U.S. expansion for Tipser as the director of sales for North America — and the firm revealed that it hopes to grow its 2019 revenue three-fold. Described as a serial entrepreneur and business leader, Sampson has developed branding, e-commerce and sales strategies for more than 50 d-t-c consumer brands.

Sampson said the traditional retail model “no longer exists,” adding that “Digital technology has changed the way we look for and emotionally attach ourselves to products, and how we purchase. Tipser’s technology has created efficient and profitable channels of distribution that enable the consumer to have a seamless and pleasant digital shopping experience on any digital surface.”

And its expansion is timely, as Tipser experienced a massive uptick of inbound requests from clients located worldwide seeking embeddable e-commerce revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Jacobsson, cofounder and chief executive officer, Tipser, said, “In the midst of the pandemic we are experiencing a perfect storm with a big shift to online shopping, while media and traffic platforms desperately are looking for new revenue streams to compensate for the accelerated decline in advertising.”

“At Tipser we see an unbelievable increase of inbound requests from clients on both sides of the Atlantic for embeddable e-commerce revenues. We decided to open local operations also overseas, to service these clients best. Since the founding of Tipser nine years ago, it’s been our dream to expand to the U.S., and now the time has come.”

Here, Sampson talks to WWD about Tipser’s U.S. expansion, notable changes in e-commerce, and the evolving online consumer experience.

WWD: How has digital technology changed the way we look for and emotionally attach ourselves to products?

Michael Sampson: As e-commerce is growing, we no longer need to visit a physical store to examine the product we want. To meet our needs, we don’t have to take ourselves to a dedicated place. Instead, we see the rise of transactions at the point of inspiration.

Through digital offerings, consumption nowadays takes place on several channels and appears to us much faster. Online marketplaces have exploded the range of choices we have available. This makes us more dependent on influencers and media to curate products and to direct us with consumption decisions.

