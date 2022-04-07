Swedish Royal Family Brings the Glamour with Rare Tiara Moment!

Princess Sofia, left, and Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia, left, and Prince Carl Philip

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

The Swedish royal family gathered at Stockholm Palace for a gala dinner honoring guests who have made significant contributions to Sweden and the globe — and they brought the glamour!

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted their first Representation Dinner since 2019 on Wednesday. The event is usually held once or twice each year, but coronavirus pandemic restrictions prevented the dinner from happening in recent years.

The royal couple were joined by two of their children with their spouses. Crown Princess Victoria, escorted by husband Prince Daniel, sported a red off-the-shoulder gown with a statement necklace (Queen Josefina's Diamond Stomacher Necklace) and Crown Princess Margaret's Laurel Wreath Tiara. This tiara was made by Boucheron around 1905 — and can also be worn as a necklace.

Crownprincess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Crownprincess Victoria, Prince Daniel

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel

Prince Carl Philip also attended with wife Princess Sofia, who opted for a green dress with elbow-length sleeves and a matching clutch. She accessorized with the tiara she wore for her wedding, a gift from the King and Queen, to Prince Carl Philip in 2015.

While the mother of three — all boys! — wore emeralds for both the wedding and the gala dinner, perfectly complementing her gown, she has also worn the tiara with pearls replacing the green gems.

Queen Silvia also opted for a bold color, stepping out in a royal blue gown that went with the Leuchtenberg Sapphire Tiara.

Queen Silvia and King Carl Philip
Queen Silvia and King Carl Philip

Queen Silvia and King Carl Philip

The royal family welcomed guests in the White Sea Room, refraining from handshakes and other greetings. Among the guests were representatives from the diplomatic corps, parliament, government, authorities, science, sports, business, culture and people that the royals met while traveling.

Dinner — the menu included steamed Norwegian king crab, fried Icelandic monkfish, fried and braised spring lamb and lemon meringue with citrus sorbet for dessert — was served in Charles XI's gallery.

Although this was the first Representation Dinner held since 2019, the Swedish royal family has pulled their tiaras out of the royal jewelry vault for state visits in recent months, including hosting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for glamorous State Banquet during their November visit.

The family also released new portraits last week taken by Linda Broström of the Royal Court in which the royal women sport ballgowns and tiaras.

The portrait of King Carl Gustaf with his two immediate heirs, daughter Princess Victoria and granddaughter Princess Estelle, is now used on the homepage of the royal family's website.

Princess Sofia also posed for a new portrait in her wedding tiara with the pearl setting, and the King's youngest daughter Princess Madeleine — who relocated to Florida with her husband and three children in 2018 — sported the Modern Fringe Tiara for her new photo.

There is also a new family portrait featuring the slimmed-down monarchy. In 2019, it was announced that the grandchildren of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia (who aren't the children of Crown Princess Victoria) will no longer be expected to perform official royal duties. While they will remain members of the royal family, they lost their official HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles.

"His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House. The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State," a palace statement read.

"His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O'Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House."

Despite losing their title of Royal Highness, Madeleine's three children and Carl Philip's two sons — plus their newest addition, Prince Julian, who was born after the decision — will retain their titles of Prince and Princess, but these titles will become personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

Princess Madeleine responded to the news on Instagram, writing: "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house. This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it's good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Prince Carl Philip, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the decision, writing: "Today, the King announced the decision that our children no longer hold the Royal Highness position. We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life."

