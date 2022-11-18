Swedish investigation confirms Nord Stream pipeline blasts as sabotage

Swedish officials confirmed on Friday that the September blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea were acts of sabotage.

The investigators found traces of explosives on several foreign objects at the sites of the blasts, Stockholm prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement.

Ljungqvist, who is leading the preliminary investigation, added that technical analyses were continuing in order to "draw more reliable conclusions regarding the incident."

Sweden's Prosecution Authority said that the "continued investigation will show if anyone can be formally suspected of a crime."

Four major leaks were discovered along Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior to the damage.

Investigators had already said that preliminary inspections had reinforced suspicions of sabotage.

Pipelines under geopolitical pressure

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone in Sweden's.

At the end of October, Nord Stream sent a Russian-flagged civilian vessel to inspect the damage in the Swedish zone.

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of EU sanctions on Moscow for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has accused the UK of being involved in the explosions, a claim dismissed as “false on an epic scale” by the authorities in London.

Washington and Moscow have both denied any involvement in sabotage.



