Swedish House Mafia Kick Off Album Release with Spotify Live Ahead of Coachella: 'Performance of a Lifetime'

Jack Irvin
·3 min read
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia

Alexander Wessely Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia is celebrating their new album release with Spotify Live before their headlining Coachella set.

The house music supergroup made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso has revealed they'll be throwing an exclusive virtual party on Friday, April 12 with Spotify Live, formerly known as Spotify Greenroom, to celebrate the group's comeback and the release of their debut album, Paradise Again.

"Returning to the stage after so long is surreal," Swedish House Mafia exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Our new album Paradise Again has been a long time coming, and we're excited to partner with Spotify for a special album release celebration with our fans after hours on Friday, April 15th."

Originally launched as Spotify Greenroom in 2021, the newly-titled Spotify Live allows users to listen to live audio from the platform's original programming and independent creators alike from either the main Spotify app or the Spotify Live app. Official live series coming to the platform include After Hours with Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and the sports-focused King of the Court with Hasan Minhaj, with Swedish House Mafia's Paradise Again release party to mark Spotify Live's first-ever DJ set.

"As the first-ever live DJ set on Spotify Live, we are thrilled to share new music with our fans who can tune in live from their home ahead of our set on Sunday at Coachella," continues the group, which was recently announced as the festival's Sunday night co-headliner alongside The Weeknd after Kanye West pulled out of the slot. "Closing out weekend 1 during the festival is a major milestone for us and we hope fans are ready for a performance of a lifetime."

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia

The Spotify Live event will provide fans all over the world with the opportunity to witness one of Swedish House Mafia's first North American live shows since the group reunited in 2018 following a five-year hiatus. "Spotify Live gives fans the ability to witness incredible, invite-only moments from anywhere," Max Cutler, Head of New Content Initiatives at Spotify, Founder and Marketing Director of Parcast, tells PEOPLE. "Tonight, fans will experience the reunion of a lifetime with Swedish House Mafia as they perform straight from the desert with new and old hits live."

"Spotify Live is an extension of Spotify's mission to connect creators with fans, and having Swedish House Mafia perform an exclusive set for Spotify accomplishes just that," continues Cutler. "The experience brings their Coachella performance into your house and allows fans globally to connect with their favorite artist. And now that live content is in our main app, it's even easier for fans to find content from their favorite artists and creators just by following their pages."

RELATED: The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Replace Kanye West at Coachella: 'The Party and the After Party'

According to Sarah Patellos, Head of Music Content Programs at Spotify, the streaming platform's desire to work with Swedish House Mafia dates back to their reunion announcement. "Spotify has supported Swedish House Mafia throughout their career, and when we learned about their reunion and plans to release their new album Paradise Again, we knew it would be a massive moment for their fans — and we wanted to get involved," she tells PEOPLE. "Swedish House Mafia are iconic DJs and unbelievably creative and forward-thinking artists, so it was important to us to partner together on a truly game-changing moment."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia for the very first live DJ set on Spotify Live. Not only is it important for Spotify to celebrate these moments with fans but also to encourage a new form of music discovery for listeners," she continues. "Partnering with the iconic DJ group for their album release party is just one of the many ways we are giving fans new and innovative ways to get fans closer to their favorite artists."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for