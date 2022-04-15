Swedish House Mafia Kick Off Album Release with Spotify Live Ahead of Coachella: 'Performance of a Lifetime'

Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia is celebrating their new album release with Spotify Live before their headlining Coachella set.

The house music supergroup made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso has revealed they'll be throwing an exclusive virtual party on Friday, April 12 with Spotify Live, formerly known as Spotify Greenroom, to celebrate the group's comeback and the release of their debut album, Paradise Again.

"Returning to the stage after so long is surreal," Swedish House Mafia exclusively tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Our new album Paradise Again has been a long time coming, and we're excited to partner with Spotify for a special album release celebration with our fans after hours on Friday, April 15th."

Originally launched as Spotify Greenroom in 2021, the newly-titled Spotify Live allows users to listen to live audio from the platform's original programming and independent creators alike from either the main Spotify app or the Spotify Live app. Official live series coming to the platform include After Hours with Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and the sports-focused King of the Court with Hasan Minhaj, with Swedish House Mafia's Paradise Again release party to mark Spotify Live's first-ever DJ set.

"As the first-ever live DJ set on Spotify Live, we are thrilled to share new music with our fans who can tune in live from their home ahead of our set on Sunday at Coachella," continues the group, which was recently announced as the festival's Sunday night co-headliner alongside The Weeknd after Kanye West pulled out of the slot. "Closing out weekend 1 during the festival is a major milestone for us and we hope fans are ready for a performance of a lifetime."

The Spotify Live event will provide fans all over the world with the opportunity to witness one of Swedish House Mafia's first North American live shows since the group reunited in 2018 following a five-year hiatus. "Spotify Live gives fans the ability to witness incredible, invite-only moments from anywhere," Max Cutler, Head of New Content Initiatives at Spotify, Founder and Marketing Director of Parcast, tells PEOPLE. "Tonight, fans will experience the reunion of a lifetime with Swedish House Mafia as they perform straight from the desert with new and old hits live."

"Spotify Live is an extension of Spotify's mission to connect creators with fans, and having Swedish House Mafia perform an exclusive set for Spotify accomplishes just that," continues Cutler. "The experience brings their Coachella performance into your house and allows fans globally to connect with their favorite artist. And now that live content is in our main app, it's even easier for fans to find content from their favorite artists and creators just by following their pages."

According to Sarah Patellos, Head of Music Content Programs at Spotify, the streaming platform's desire to work with Swedish House Mafia dates back to their reunion announcement. "Spotify has supported Swedish House Mafia throughout their career, and when we learned about their reunion and plans to release their new album Paradise Again, we knew it would be a massive moment for their fans — and we wanted to get involved," she tells PEOPLE. "Swedish House Mafia are iconic DJs and unbelievably creative and forward-thinking artists, so it was important to us to partner together on a truly game-changing moment."

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Swedish House Mafia for the very first live DJ set on Spotify Live. Not only is it important for Spotify to celebrate these moments with fans but also to encourage a new form of music discovery for listeners," she continues. "Partnering with the iconic DJ group for their album release party is just one of the many ways we are giving fans new and innovative ways to get fans closer to their favorite artists."