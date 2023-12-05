Sweden's Saab to study new submarine technology

The Saab Technologies logo is displayed during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) to study new technologies for submarines and other equipment for use under water.

The studies were "preparatory in nature", Saab said in a statement.

"Underwater capabilities are of vital interest for Sweden. Saab's submarines are among the most modern conventional submarines in the world and a key capability for Sweden," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

Sweden has a history of developing its submarine designs and technology development by refining and adding new technologies to already existing solutions, according to Saab.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)