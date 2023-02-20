Sweden's Royal Palace Releases Health Update on King Carl XVI Gustaf, 76, Following His Heart Surgery

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf

Thron Ullberg/Kungl Hovstaterna

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is resting after surgery.

The Swedish Royal Court announced Monday that the 76-year-old King was "doing well" after a scheduled medical procedure. The reason for the operation, which was previously revealed as being "in the heart area," was not disclosed.

"During the morning today, February 20, HM the King underwent a surgical intervention with catheter technology in the heart area," the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement. "The operation went according to plan and the King is doing well."

"The King thanks for all the support and the warmth shown to him and feels grateful for Swedish healthcare," the court concluded.

RELATED: Why 2023 Is a Milestone Year for Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf

King Carl

Sara Friberg/The Royal Court of Sweden

Last week, the palace announced that King Carl XVI Gustaf would undergo a "planned surgical procedure" with laparoscopic technology and would take time off to rest thereafter.

"On the advice of his physician, HM The King will undergo a planned surgical procedure on Monday 20 February 2023. The procedure will be performed using laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in the heart area," courtiers said in a statement on Feb. 14.

"The procedure will be followed by a period of rest. The King's planned official engagements between 20 February and 3 March will therefore be postponed until later this spring," the release continued. "The King is in good health and until 20 February will carry out his official engagements as planned."

King Carl

Michael Campanella/Getty

According to Mayo Clinic, laparoscopic surgery is minimally invasive and can be used for a wide variety of operations.

The sovereign seemed to be in good spirits during his latest engagement. On Feb. 13, the day before the surgery was announced, King Carl XVI Gustaf attended a banquet held in honor of Stockholm's status as the 2023 European Capital of Gastronomy. There, he stepped out on stage to present a few awards.

Story continues

RELATED: Sweden's King Carl Gustaf Addresses His Surprising Decision to Strip Grandkids of Royal Titles

This year marks a milestone for the Swedish monarch, who celebrates 50 years on the throne and his Golden Jubilee. The King, who is already Sweden's longest-reigning monarch, acceded the throne on Sept. 15, 1973, when he was just 27 — and the anniversary will be marked with two days of celebrations in Stockholm this fall.

According to the palace, a service will be held at the Royal Palace Church on Sept. 15 in addition to King Carl XVI Gustaf receiving a singer's tribute and overseeing a changing of the guard. The same night, an anniversary dinner will be held.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf

Thron Ullberg/Kungl Hovstaterna

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Sept. 16, the King will be joined by his wife Queen Silvia in a procession through Stockholm.

To kick off the festivities, the Swedish palace released a new portrait of King Carl XVI Gustaf taken by photographer Thron Ullberg on Jan. 1. The King wore an admiral's uniform adorned with Swedish chivalry orders for the portrait. He posed next to a silver throne, which was a gift from the Council of Parliament Magnus Gabriel de la Gardie to Queen Kristina for her 1650 coronation.

"Today, the silver throne is a symbol of the Swedish monarchy and is considered a sign of the kingdom's dignity," the palace said.