Sweden's Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel Say Divorce Rumors Are 'Completely Unfounded'

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel have denied divorce rumors in a rare statement released on social media.

The Swedish royals said they usually would not entertain any speculation about their relationship, but decided to address the situation to "protect" their family.

"It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumors about our private relationship," the couple wrote. "Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce."

They continued, "Normally, we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely unfounded."

The unexpected move to address the rumors came as a massive surprise to the public and has garnered attention worldwide.

Victoria and Daniel tied the knot on June 19, 2010, after meeting at a high-end gym — which the prince owned — eight years prior.

Their wedding ceremony, estimated to cost $2 million, was attended by other international royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The couple shares two children, Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5.

Last July, Victoria celebrated her 44th birthday with her family at Solliden Palace after two of her previous birthday celebrations, also known as Victoria Day, were canceled due to the pandemic.

Victoria is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and the heir apparent to the Swedish throne.