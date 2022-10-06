Sweden's Princess Madeleine Reveals the Newest Addition to Her Family — an Adorable 3-Year-Old Dog

Princess Madeleine's new dog https://www.instagram.com/p/CjV2wmOr9pX/?hl=en

Princess Madeleine of Sweden added a four-legged member to her family.

On Wednesday, the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia revealed she adopted Oreo, a 3-year-old Havanese dog whom she rescued from a shelter in Miami, Florida.

Alongside three images of her new furry friend, Princess Madeleine, 40, shared on Instagram that Oreo was "tied up outside, under the Florida elements, for most of the day and night" before taking him in.

The first image in her Instagram carousel shows Oreo next to Teddy, a Labradoodle whom she shares with her husband, Christopher O'Neill. The couple has been married since 2013.

She first introduced Teddy to her Instagram followers in March. "Teddy is a true teddybear who gives us all lots of cuddles and love," she wrote at the time.

Oreo and Teddy are getting along well, Princess Madeleine said. "Today, [Oreo] gets to make us laugh and show us what a tender and loving soul he has (and, yes, Teddy and he are total buddies who can't stop playing with each other)!" she wrote on Instagram.

The tiny black pup is the latest edition to Princess Madeleine's family since they relocated to Florida. Though the royal family moved to the Sunshine State in 2018, they make frequent trips to Sweden.

Along with Oreo and Teddy, Princess Madeleine and her husband share three children together: daughters Princess Leonore, 8, and Princess Adrienne, 4, and son Prince Nicolas, 7.